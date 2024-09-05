A video of late gospel singer Baba Ara's wife speaking at his 20th remembrance is trending online

Baba Ara's widow in the video recalled how she cried for seven years and converted to Islam over his death

The late gospel singer's wife, who later converted to Christianity after seven years of mourning, shared how she questioned God over her husband's death

Mrs Idowu Olomola, the widow of late gospel singer Roland Olubukola Olomola, widely known as ‘Baba Ara,' was present at his 20th remembrance organised by the Celestial Performing Artistes Association of Nigeria (CPAAN) in Ogun state.

Recall that Baba Ara died on December 31, 2004, at the age of 42, in shocking news that shook the gospel genre and entertainment industry as a whole at that period.

Baba Ara's wife revealed she mourned him for seven years. Credit: @babaara

Baba Ara's widow recalls her experience

The late singer's widow, while addressing the congregation at the church event, revealed she cried for seven years when her husband passed away.

"I decided to leave Christianity and go back to my former religion (Islam). I questioned God. What was my husband’s offence? It should not have been him, He didn’t die when we were poor," she recalled.

Baba Ara's widow disclosed that after seven years of mourning, she returned to Christianity after hearing from God.

"Later, God told me that it was your husband that died, his voice didn’t die. Many people have died and no one listens to their songs anymore. I didn’t understand then but now I know that my husband is not dead," she said at his 20th year remembrance.

Watch video of Baba Ara's wife speaking at his 20th-year remembrance below:

Baba Ara was popular for hit songs like The Call and the Anointing, Adiitu Agbayanu Nla, The Word, and Jekaye Mo (Let The World Know).

Fans react to Baba Ara's wife video

Read some of the comments below

debbie_webdev:

"That thing called grief… ehn It’s only God who can heal a wounded soldier

jmkshair:

"Wow, already 20 years! I was in U.I. when he died. Wow, my roommate played his song every morning and made me know all his lyrics by force."

iam_fooccus:

"How can we reach out to this woman…please get us her account details many will life to bless her."

