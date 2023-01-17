Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has made a disclosure that many seem to disagree with

The digital socialite revealed on social media that he had never given his mother money because she is rich and there is no blessing from that

Daddy Freeze further advised his followers to give money to only their struggling parents, not the rich ones

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze, known for his social commentary, has openly come out to say that he has never given his mother money before because she is rich.

The mega-influencer disclosed that there's no blessing that comes from giving his wealthy mother money.

Daddy Freeze further explained that giving money to well-to-do parents does not attract blessings.

Freeze said that what attracted blessings was when one gave to the poor or to their poor parents who are struggling but not to the rich ones.

See Daddy Freeze’s post below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze’s post

bestdressednigerians:

"Always trying to appear different to everyone else is a tactic used by attention seekers to look smart."

fashion_magicblog:

"I will only advice you to have a mind of your own, social media advice is not 100%"

toyahmusic:

"He actually analysed it well and it’s super clear enough. He said rich parents and he is making sense here. I grasp what he says. i.e imagine Davido gives his dad money or fatimah dangote gives her dad money or otedola children gives their dad money or seyi Tinubu gives Tinubu money lol God please hear me from the holy hill so I can bless my parents just like Linda ikeji is doing their family proud. Amen. "

db_naturals_:

"Truly what does his rich parent need his money for? It’s not only with money you honor your parents. Some parent take care of their children financially until they die and still leave off wealth for them. Y’all should normalize that people realities are DIFFERENT."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Well he didn’t have to broke shame the lady while proving his point. That’s low."

itsmildred_o:

"He spoke about money. Just money. He might be good at giving his mum gifts or something she can cherish. But “physical money” is what his mother doesn’t need cos she has enough and it won’t be cherished. I feel that’s what he is trying to say."

