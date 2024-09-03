Fuji musician, Sulaimon Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, has lost his mother to the cold hands of death, and this caused sadness in his family

His brother, Azeez Malaika, announced the sad news on his social media page which attracted the condolences of some celebrities and fans

According to Azeez, his mother left when he was not around and she could not say goodbye to him, and he made some prayers for her

The family of Fuji musician, Sulaimon Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, has been thrown into mourning as they announced the death of their mum.

Fans react as KS1 Malaika loses mum. Image credit: @ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

Azeez, also a musician, announced the news on his Instagram page on Monday, September 2, 2024. In a sad tone, he said he never knew his mother would leave without saying goodbye.

Besides, she left when he was around. He wished his mother a peaceful eternal rest and noted that God cannot be questioned.

Several entertainers including Mistura Asunramu, Desola Afod, and Olayinka Solomon, among others, have sent their condolences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Azeez's friends also prayed that Allah (God) would forgive her shortcomings and may her soul in peace.

See Azeez Malaika's post below:

Fans, colleagues console the Malaikas

Several celebs and fans have sent their condolences on the death of KS1 Malaika's mum's death below:

@misturaasunramu:

"Sorry about that."

@desolaafod:

"Sorry for the loss egbon mi."

@olayinkasolomon01:

"Sorry for the loss Egbon mi. InnaLillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

@oluwatayemisheaminat:

"Sorry for the loss may Almighty Allah forgive all her shortcomings."

@idris12801:

"May her soul rip. Take heart AZ."

@abiolasugar___:

"Sorry for the loss, may her soul RIP."

@iammissysaraki:

"Awww so sorry, rip mama."

@wunmibassit:

"Sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

KS1 Malaika hold music concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaika treated his fans and music lovers to a music experience on the beach.

Actors, and actresses among others in the entertainment industry all showed up in their numbers to support the fuji star, and they had a lot of fun.

Legit.ng had compiled some interesting videos that highlighted all the exciting moments at the event, and what some celebs did.

Source: Legit.ng