Gospel musician Lanre Teriba doesn’t seem to be moved by a recent call out one his baby mamas

Hours after the woman cried out to the world on social media, Teriba took to his Instagram page with a video from one of his recent music performances

Some fans and followers who were spotted in the comment section urged the gospel musician to sort issues with his baby mama

Gospel musician, Lanre Teriba, has shared his first post since his baby mama called him out in a lengthy post shared on social media.

The singer doesn’t seem to be moved by the call-out as his post was a video that was recorded at one of his recent stage performances.

Gospel singer Lanre Teriba posts video showing how 'oyinbo' men rained cash on him. Photo: @lanreteriba

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Teriba and his band members had played at a lounge and some Chinese men were among those who enjoyed his music.

The men sprayed money on the gospel singer as he serenaded them with sweet music. Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fans react

However, fans and followers who reacted to the post urged the singer to address the call out from the mother of his children.

Read some comments sighted below:

shugarrh said:

"Uncle go and do the right thing...omo ita."

official_rejoicejohn said:

"If the children are really yours, go and take care of them. That you suffered why growing up those it mean your children have to go through the same sht!!! People are hustling to make sure their children don’t suffer, stop being WEEKEND abeg."

sexiesthausa said:

"Fake Christians and fake people, your blessing can only flow when kids and wife happy period."

iremhide said:

"They are your kids be responsible a dara nta madara nile wicked man if I hear u say you are back to God again ehn thunder go fire you ni."

Lanre Teriba wades into Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori drama

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Lanre Teriba waded into the drama between his colleagues, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

In a video on social media, the male singer was seen mounting a stage to heavily lambaste Tope Alabi while showing support for Alaseyori.

Alaseyori on the other hand seemed quite uncomfortable by Teriba’s action and fans reacted to the video online.

Source: Legit.ng