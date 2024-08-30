Comedian Ogusbaba has shared a post in appreciation to God for sparing his life from a ghastly crash that would have taken his life

In the video, the remnant of his Hilux which had been damaged beyond recognition was seen as some people were checking it

The post sparked reactions among his fans, who also thanked God for his life and that of the people with him

Nigerian comedian, Akpobome Ogude, better known as Ogusbaba has every reason to be thanked after he survived a car crash that would have claimed his life.

The humour merchant whose car was vandalised years ago shared a video to show how God saved him and the people, who were with him in the Hilux.

Comedian Ogusbaba survives car crash. Photo credit @ogusbaba

Source: Instagram

In the clip, what was left of the Hilux was show, as it was badly damaged beyond repairs. Some people were seen trying to pick the useful things from it.

It had tumbled, and the tyres were badly damaged as well. The windscreen and most of the glass were broken.

Ogusbaba appreciates God

In the caption of the post, the funny man didn't share where or how the incident happened.

He just appreciated God that he showed him mercy and brought him and the people with him out.

Recall that some other entertainers had also survived a car crash before. The like of Charles Okocha, Ugez Ugez also survived a car crash a few years ago.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@deehumorous:

"Powerfully helped by God , kept and protected by God ...always enjoying angelic assistance as you remain irrevocably blessed cos you remain the Righteousness of God in Christ Jesus."

@chief_dr_ejirookurame:

"Thank God for life."

@djhumility:

"Not Yet your time bro, Tell Satan you still have 100yrs to go. And it's in agreement with GOD ALMIGHTY."

@iampolaino:

"God is the greatest."

@oluwa_naz_j:

"Na wa oooo."

@osamacomedian:

"Tank God Almighty for safety."

@pst_power:

"Thank God you are safe Sir."

@mc_ibori:

"God will never forget his own."

@ophilustracker:

"Wow thanks be to God Almighty for His protection. Praise God."

@enialove:

"To God be the Glory, may the Almighty God continue to guide and protect you all Ameen."

Actress Idia Aisien survives car crash

Legit. ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a sad news with her fans after taking a break from social media for a couple of months.

The movie star was involved in a serious accident, and she broke her leg in three places while she was on vacation.

She shared pictures of herself while she was hospitalised and recovering from the injuries that affected her leg.

Source: Legit.ng