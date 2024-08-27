Famous Nigerian clergyman Pastor Femi Lazarus has sparked massive reactions online as videos of his recent sermon about white weddings and marriages go viral

During his recent Sunday sermon, Pastor Femi Lazarus noted that there was nothing special about new couples tying the knot in the church tagged as "White or church wedding"

He further called it a borrowed culture from the British, which found its way into Nigerian society through "Colonialism and Neo-Colonialism"

He noted during his sermon that white/church weddings are Western culture, and it found its way into Nigerian society through colonisation.

Femi Lazarus noted that as a clergyman, he is willing to tie two lovers in holy matrimony at acceptable and consensually agreed locations chosen by the couple's set to wed and not necessarily at any church.

"Don't break the bank to get married" - Pastor Lazarus

The clergyman further noted during his sermon that it is not intelligent for anybody to go over the top to celebrate their wedding.

He stated that a big wedding doesn't guarantee a happy and successful marriage. Pastor Lazarus also shared the important things to note for a small wedding to happen, which he would be willing to attend to join the couples involved.

Pastor Lazarus noted that so far, both parents and guardians of the couples have agreed and are present at the location of the wedding. He would gladly attend and join the couple in holy matrimony.

This isn't the first time Pastor Lazarus has shared his thoughts about trending topics and issues on social media.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Pastor Lazarus' video about weddings

Netizens have responded to Pastor Lazarus' video and below are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng.

@DaveDave606:

"One day u will preach about Christmas and Easter too. Ppl think because they were born into sth it is right."

@donald_segun:

"This is refreshing to hear from Femi Lazarus."

@OV0_RISINGANGEL:

"He's right. The entire religious wedding thing is deeper than what we were taught or think we know. After you were born, you were given a name, a race, a language, or religion to defend for the rest of your life. Why can't we think outside the box? Ask questions?"

@IamTheIroko:

"This Femi Lazarus is the real deal."

@onlineguru__:

"Life is not hard na we dey make am hard for ourselves."

@maneekofficial:

"Church wedding is neo-colonialism? You should be wearing leaves and animal skins too. Pick up a spear and hunt for food in the wild. My question is, what do church weddings and neo-colonialism have to do with God’s Kingdom?"

@African_unifier:

"Abel Damina is manifesting gradually."

@korejay:

"What a wow, a Nigerian pastor who actually preaches the word of God and not some made up nonsense based on native traditions and morals."

Abel Damina explains his stance on tithing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Abel Damina had explained why he is against tithing.

In a chat on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast, Damina revealed he used to be among clerics encouraging Christians to pay tithes. But he no longer supports it.

Damina stated that Jesus didn't pay or receive tithe from anyone in the bible.

Source: Legit.ng