Pastor Jerry Eze has joined several fans to celebrate gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, as he clocked a new age

The preacher described the Jesus Iye crooner as a friend who sticks closer than a brother and is one-of-a-kind

He also prayed that God's strength and power would be shown through him in different dimensions

The convener of the online praying platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared how he feels about gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, as he celebrated his birthday.

Pastor Jerry Eze marks Nathaniel Bassey's birthday with him. Image credit: @realjerryeze, @Nathaniel Bassey

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), marked his 43rd birthday on August 27, and Jerry used the opportunity to pray for him.

According to Jerry, the Ebenezer crooner is loyal, supportive, and is committed to people. He also described him as one of a kind.

The preacher also prayed for strength and power in all dimensions for the singer. He also noted that he and his wife, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, love the birthday celebrant.

See Jerry Eze's post below:

Fans react to Jerry Eze's post

Several fans of Nathaniel Bassey have celebrated him on Pastor Jerry Eze's post. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@ainehegbelo:

"These two, a definition of wholesome male friendship! Wahala for who nor get better friend oooo....Happy birthday Pastor Nathaniel, God bless you real good, the enemy shall not exact upon you neither shall the son of wickedness afflict you!

@babyspiece:

"We love how you honor him and how he honors you, it is beautiful to see."

@efeerhi:

"This is one Kingdom relationship... friendship... support system l admire so much. Their loyalty... commitment to each other's destiny, purpose and kingdom agenda is commendable. E de sweet my belle all the time."

@leeyaskitchen:

"Heavenly Bromance."

@wewe_310:

"Awww. This friendship dey sweet me all the time Happy birthday pastor Nat, the siege is broken, it is a new season."

@shes_pretty6565:

"What an amazing kingdom relationship beautiful."

@becky_winnie_:

"The way this two love each other. Happy birthday sir @nathanielblow God bless you and keep you keep burning for him."

Pastor Jerry Eze turns 42

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Jerry marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies on his life.

According to the preacher, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday.

He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him.

Source: Legit.ng