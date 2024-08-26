Davido's wife Chioma, in a trending video, gave fans a glimpse of her ₦160 million diamond chain gifted to her by the music star

Davido's ally Tunde Ednut, who shared the video, suggested it was an image of Chioma's late son Ifeanyi on the expensive pendant

The whopping millions Davido splashed on the diamond neckchain has, however, left people talking

Music star David Adeleke Davido is known for lavishly spending money on his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi.

Recall that Davido made headlines after he bought diamond rings for himself and Chioma ahead of her 29th birthday in April.

Davido's ally claims Chioma's diamond chain is worth N160 million. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's ally shares clip of Chioma flaunting diamond chain

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who is a close ally of Davido, recently posted a short clip of Chioma giving fans a glimpse of her diamond chain, which he claimed was worth $100,000 (₦160,300,000 ).

Tunde Ednut also suggested that the pendant's image was that of Ifeayi, Davido and Chioma's late first child.

Sharing the video showing Chioma rocking the expensive diamond chain, Tunde Ednut wrote in a caption:

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Davido's Chioma flaunts diamond chain

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

30bgnurse:

"Madam David enjoy! Nothing do you."

doggy_dee:

"Haba pendant too big for such a pretty lady like she … a tiny diamond necklace will fit.

richii_bahd

"Our wife glad we gave our idolo his happiness finally."

mercylifestyles:

"Despite his imperfections, one thing I love is; David is such an Intentional Man. He knows what he wants and goes for it Honestly, I love watching this duo."

kizimege:

"Since marriage...she is glowing more and more."

mee_adors

"Spending so much money because he has the money does not mean Love hmmmm."

osas__.btc:

"Wizkid no fit do jada this one at all."

Davido gifts Chioma Birkini bags

Legit.ng had reported that Davido went all out for his wife, Chioma, on her birthday.

The Afrobeat star bought designer bags worth N4.6 million and a custom Richard Mille watch worth over N90 million.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng