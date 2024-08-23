International Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy recently shared his thoughts about how Nigeria as a country came to be

During the interview with Tidal, Burna Boy noted that Nigeria as a country was never meant to exist and it is nothing but the result of a bad business enterprise entered into by the British

The singer noted that the current citizens of the country are nothing but the collateral damage of a business deal gone south

Globally famous Afro-fusion star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, recently spoke about Nigeria and why the country was never meant to exist.

During a conversation with Tidal, the African Giant shared why the country's cultural diversity has become a bane against its growth.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy talks about the origin of Nigeria as a country and the citizens are nothing but collateral damage. Photo credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

He explained that Nigeria as a country was nothing but a business deal for the British. He noted that the area called Nigeria was first known as the Niger Area before the Royal Niger Company acquired it.

After it was acquired, the Royal Niger Company decided to amalgamate the North and South as against running them as separate entities, and it was at this point that the country Nigeria was birthed.

"Nigerians are collateral damage" - Burna Boy says

The Afro-fusion star noted that when the amalgamation was going to happen, the Niger Company and the British who sold Nigeria didn't take into consideration those living in the region.

Burna Boy noted that to the two entities that sold and bought the Niger Area, the people living there were nothing but collateral damage.

Watch the viral interview below:

Comments trail Burna Boy's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral interview:

@young1942:

"Now we taking history lessons from drug dealers."

@manolo_rose:

"Yes! The country of Nigeria is a British creation. Which is y the Igbo are trying to separate."

@theanglonigerian:

"Fact, a man that knows his country's history!!! Anyone doubting this don't know Nigeria's history."

@akarim_mhmd:

"Nah fam we were different kingdoms the before the Europeans came, go back to primary school or sit and learn from the elders."

@mc_peachy_:

"Normally Nigeria was meant to be company."

@washington.hussein:

"Sha rap.. Ingrate."

@tretravelsmedia:

"An occupation doesn’t dictate a person’s mental capacity to learn and understand things."

@chuck_wiilly:

"That's how all former British colonies were formed. Even The USA started as a business, Australia started as a prison business. These are known histories and nothing new."

@jesseonyenka2:

"Benin empire, Biafra."

@heralded_fellow:

"Werey called 220m people collateral damage."

