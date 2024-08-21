Actress Esther Nwachukwu called out Pastor Jerry Eze after it was revealed he made billions of naira via his YouTube page

According to the movie star, she has nothing against the preacher and she considers him a cool guy

However, she told Legit.ng that she had joined the pastor's daily praying programme NSPPD to seek healing for her mother but it did not work

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu shared her displeasure about how Pastor Jerry Eze makes money via his YouTube praying platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

She noted that the cleric was using his members to make money and this caused uproar online. Speaking to Legit.ng in a chat, she said she has nothing against Eze, noting that he is a cool person.

Regardless, she attacked the NSPPD platform and said the prayers that were answered were just by coincidence. She also revealed her mother's health challenge in this conversation.

NSPPD couldn't heal my mum - Esther vents

According to the actress, her mother was sick and she decided to seek healing for her by praying on the NSPPD platform. She also accused the preacher of making money online.

"Pastor Jerry is making money on social media. Some pastors these days are not real. When we pray, our prayers don't get answered. If your prayers get answered, it is by coincidence. If Pastor Jerry does not take offerings, he makes money with the data that we use to watch him."

Esther spoke further about her mother's health and how the challenge persists.

"I mean no harm because Pastor Jerry Eze is a cool guy. When my mother was very sick, I was praying NSPPD every morning. When I was looking for a visa, I joined NSPPD every morning. In the end, I was denied a visa. My mother did not heal and the prayers on NSPPD did not work to date."

Esther shares take on heaven, hell

The role interpreter also said that she does not believe in heaven or hell, and she revealed what she believes happens to dead bodies. In her words:

"I don't believe that there is hell or heaven. When a person dies, his or her chapter is gone. There is no life in heaven or hell. All those things do not exist."

Esther Nwachukwu replies Jerry Eze

Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther had reacted to the response Pastor Jerry gave his critics over the London prayer conference miracle.

The clergy had carpeted naysayers after they said the miracle was not real, he also said that he had no time for such talks.

Reacting to the video, Nwachukwu said that the clergy should have started in Nigeria instead of going to London.

