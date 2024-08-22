A social media user has shared what the person observed about a skit recreated by Trinity Guy which has gone viral

In the skit, Trinity Guy recreated an old advert of Royco where a man refused to eat because of the condiment his wife used

The person said that the content creator might be sued for copy right infringement, however, fans disagreed with the person

A social media user has met the wrath of fans after the person shared an observation about Trinity Guy's new skit.

The content creator, who was arrested for a skit last year, had made a skit and used an old advert of Royco, a seasoning brand.

Social media user shares observation about trinity Guy's skit. Photo credit @iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

The person claimed that the prankster might be sued for copyright infringement after the new skit went viral.

Fans support Trinity Guy

Taking to the comment section, fans of the skit maker, who gifted himself a house, rallied support for him. They called on the company to sign him as a brand ambassador.

Some fans on the other hand sent the social media user to the gallows for his claim.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Trinity Guy's video

Netizens reacted to the video recreated by the prankster. Here are some of the comments below:

@shantelbaby_:

"He made us remember Royco and the interesting advert again, if anything sef them suppose endorse am."

@temmyalesh:

"Na we dey do ourselves for this country. Bitter people everywhere. We don even forget about royco sef, but he brought it right on our faces again."

@nkaysheila:

"They should sue nah. He reminded us of their brand. Free publicity and visibility."

@i_am_johntee:

"The hand placement is different."

@amina_minaah:

"Copyright?? Is he using it to advertise any product ?? No be same Royco dey the video ? They should be happy he’s reminding us of their product."

@goldorduson:

"They should pay him for free advert.

@adejumo_zaynab:

"This one just open mouth waaa dey yarn dust sue ko suya ni."

@simply_nattyv:

"Whoa!! on top maggi wey I don forget?…some people really don’t think before they talk sue him for reminding us about a forgotten seasoning?…we should be telling @royco_nigeria to applaud him for reminding us of their existence."

@ruthlessdice:

"Una sha must find problem for people ah ah."

@inumidun_:

"We saw the funny side, there’s no any suing anything let us hear word."

Trinity Guy gifts scavengers money

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker changed the life of a Nigerian graduate who picks rusted iron on the street and sells them.

He met the guy while he was picking things from his dustbin and asked him about the nature of the job and how much he makes.

Trinity Guy later gave him and his brother N50,000, bought clothes and food for them and begged Nigerians to support them.

Source: Legit.ng