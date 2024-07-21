Cristiano Ronaldo has put behind him the disappointments of Euro 2024 with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is a core family man and recently shared adorable photos of his family on vacation with a heartwarming caption that got fans talking.

Ronaldo has moved on from the disappointment of the 2024 European Championship with Portugal, where France eliminated them in the quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after France eliminated Portugal at Euro 2024. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA.com, former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric became the oldest goalscorer in the competition’s history, an honour that could have gone to the Portuguese if he scored.

Ronaldo shares a family photo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who failed to score at the tournament, is on vacation with his family in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2024/24 Pro League season.

As seen in a post on his Instagram page, he shared a photo with his girlfriend, Georgina, his first son Cristiano Jr, and his other kids on a yacht vacation and captioned it “my life.”

One noticeable thing in the picture is his son, who is almost as tall as he is. He had previously revealed that his son wants to play a professional match with him before he retires.

Ronaldo is the father of five children, including a set of twins. All except his eldest son were fathered with Georgina. He claims that when it is time, he will tell Cristiano Jr. about her mother.

In April 2022, during his time at Manchester United, he lost one of his twins, a tragic news which rocked him and his girlfriend, who spoke about it more in a Netflix documentary.

The incident surrounding the situation led to a spat with United manager Erik Ten, ultimately leading to his departure after an explosive interview in which he said he didn't respect the Dutch coach.

Ronaldo jokes with his children

Legit.ng reported on Ronaldo doing daddy duties and sharing a joke with his children in a video that was shared on social media, which caught the attention of his fans.

The 39-year-old, without his girlfriend, Georgina and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr, was at a table with his four other kids, cracking them up with a joke.

