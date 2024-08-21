Veekee James Teaches Nigerian Women How to Submissively Treat Their Husbands, Video Trends
- Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James gave singles another restless timeline moment on Instagram
- The celebrity stylist, out of her sheer will, decided to educate married women and mothers on how to nurture their husbands
- While Veekee’s video went viral, many admired her visual content, and some used the opportunity to lash out at her marriage
Nigerian fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, popularly known as Veekee James, and her marriage have once again become a hot topic on blogs.
The fashionista, often criticized for the way she openly flaunts her husband, Femi Atere, seems unfazed by the scrutiny. In her latest visual post, Veekee shared advice with Nigerian women and wives on the importance of being meek in their marriages.
The stylist displayed various forms of service to her husband as he relaxed while receiving the treatments.
Veekee further noted that her actions were very Proverbs 31, very wife-like, and very demure, as she motivated other women online.
Watch the video below:
Veekee James spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
xo__living:
"I kinda like it. Her demurity is very demure."
voiceoftheeast:
"This woman fits Nigerians gwo gwo."
thefoodnetworknig2:
"Ruth walked so Veekee could fly…Bend our necks o, we are your bend down seleti."
ble_ssing_sunday:
"Wetin “Demure” find come Nigeria, e go see am."
lit__queen2:
"Abeg make this man give vekee belle make the single rest."
_iamsheila__:
"Veekee James don turn MTN.. every where you go,u go see her and MrAtere."
martinplushair:
"Vekee take it easy on us the singles 😂 haven’t you done enough?"
sashatobz1:
"At this point please pity ur fellow married women na enh sis !! Let us breathe .. Oya keep u demure !! I no want ! Na everyday I go dey do this thing ??? It’s well."
Veekee James make five meal for husband
Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shown that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she was also a good cook.
She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.
The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what was available.
