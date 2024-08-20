Nigerian media personality Moet Abebe has shared her takes on men who do not know how to cook

In her conversation with Madam Joyce, a popular podcaster, the media personality noted that she does not like men who cannot cook

She said she was not asking for too much but would appreciate a man who could whip up a quick meal in the kitchen

Nigerian media personality Moet Ababe, who also partners with BBNaija's Tolani Baj on the Bhad and Boujee podcast, has shared her insight into the qualities she seeks from men she gets in relationships with.

Moet, a guest on the Cocktails and Takeaway podcast, mentioned that although she does not expect much from men she dates, she would appreciate one who knows how to cook.

She continued by adding that she does not like men who cannot cook at all and is not asking for too much. However, she would not mind one who, to an extent, knows his way around the kitchen.

The show host buttressed her point, noting that men who cannot cook easily cheat, as they are always seeking girls who will feed them. Madam Joyce added that this was an easy way for these men to get 'jazzed' and hooked.

It will be recalled that Moet previously made a controversial statement about men, which earned her a couple of drags on the internet.

Watch the podcast here:

Reactions trail Moet Abebe's comment about men

See how some Nigerians have reacted to the viral post by Moet Abebe:

@danielchikeruba:

"Cho Cho Cho everytime."

@bigbronaijaa:

"The person originally from UK dey speak Pidgin, our own home breed naija girl dey form accent."

@design_ba_gratia:

"For me I don't like men that knows how to cook."

@kcwealthh__:

"Me too I don’t like men that can cook."

@nene_george:

"Make everyone just do as they like, me I’m tired of these relationship talks."

@an_na_bella11:

"Na everytime dem Dey talk about man and woman matter especially my gender."

@wavy_400:

"Moet leave men alone Jesus are you this empty?"

