Pastor Bolaji Idowu has lent his voice to the desire of some ladies to marry financially comfortable men

According to the preacher, these women are not after a man's money, they are simply ensuring that they won't feed the men in marriage

He noted that many women look older than their actual age in marriage because of the financial burden they bear

The senior pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, has spoken about how some ladies are not concerned about marrying men to spend their money. However, they desire that the men have their money so that they don't have to feed them.

In a video, the preacher noted that some women in the past looked older than their age because of the stress they undergo to provide for their families.

He also advised men to be conscious of the kind of women they settle down with. According to him, some women are looking for men to sponsor them. Hence, they are not focused on love but who can provide for their needs.

The cleric stated that ladies should focus on patterns and not just on vision. He said vision can be mere words but men who have a track record of growth should be considered.

In addition, he said it will be difficult to see a made man and women should learn to grow with their partners.

Watch Pastor Bolaji Idowu's video below:

Reactions to Pastor Bolaji Idowu's video

Several netizens have reacted to Pastor Bolaji Idowu's video. See some of the comments below:

@rozika29:

"Avoid men whose mothers were core breadwinners for a long period of time or throughout their marriage. That’s all I can say."

@amakakene:

"Even the men wey no too get dey misbehave so which one person go follow?"

@recipe_with_mandy:

"No truer words. Make your money I make mine. We can gift each other. And spoil each other."

@aniekan_abasi_:

"It takes 2 to tango."

@lanrey___:

"Dey play."

@Laurelhill:

"No joke I want a finished man. I am tired of building I swear…just come already made…at least v build while others reap."

