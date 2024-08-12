BBNaija star Doyin caused an online stir after sharing her thoughts on sharing bills with one’s husband

The reality star reacted to a video of another lady speaking about husbands who want to go 50-50 with their wives

Doyin’s reaction to the video triggered an online discussion, with netizens dropping hot takes on the matter

BBNaija star Doyin David is back in the news after sharing her opinion on husbands who split bills equally with their wives.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of a woman addressing the topic of husbands and wives sharing bills 50-50.

In the clip, the lady asked how wives get turned on by their husbands who make them split bills 50-50. She asked how they get attracted to such men and feel like a girl with them. The woman then emphatically stated that if she splits bills halfway with a man, she cannot treat him like a king.

Doyin reacts to the video

BBNaija star Doyin took to the video's comment section to share her thoughts on it. The reality star agreed with the lady’s statement.

According to Doyin, any man who shares bills 50-50 with his wife is just a roommate. See her comment below:

Netizens react to Doyin’s comment

Doyin’s comment about husbands who share bills equally with their wives soon sparked an online debate among fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ossybrown:

“The problem is not women supporting their husbands financially up to 50% or more; rather it’s men seeking it and making it her duty. The financial support of a woman is an added blessing. Be a Man. Take charge and take care!”

Arikeeee_:

“She’s low key saying the fact tho but low value men will find that offensive 😂.”

seunseanjimoh1:

“Only unmarried women say these things.”

Ossybrown:

“Honestly, she’s not wrong!”

Lilcyl:

“Are there really men asking for actual 50/50? From my understanding all men want is a little support here and there and y’all tagged it as 50/50.”

wanqueenmerry:

“Lol .. ladies comment are funny.. Growing up I watched my dad paid all the bills in the house. my mum is a business woman we thought she wasn’t contributing to the house that she just spend her money on her self to look good.. until now I got close to her and she told me things and I just started respecting her .. and she do advise me if you have money don’t let your husband know you can assist but don’t let him know.. that all I will say the fact most of our mothers are humble they don’t brag doesn’t mean they didn’t support our fathers.”

Chiinaazaa:

“I am not doing 50/50 with any man not this life not ever …. If 85/15 is not okay by u pls leave me alone 😂.”

amagracie:

“Na mumu dey do 50-50. Maybe 80-20 so that e go balance😂.”

Doyin says men are not obliged to spend on women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Doyin David, trended online regarding her statement.

Recall that Doyin initially said she expected her man to spend a lot and foot her bills. She also added that the man would have to live on the island part of Lagos.

On her social media page via Instagram, the show host has, however, stated that men are not obliged to spend on women until they are bound by marriage.

Source: Legit.ng