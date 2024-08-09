Nigerian actor and blogger Uche Maduagwu has come heavily for movie actress Nkechi Blessing for exposing her chat with music star Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nkechi Blessing shared a screenshot of her private chat with the music megastar

This action caused tons of reactions as many dragged her for chasing clout with the singer's name

Nkechi Blessing made it to the front lines of blogs after she was called out by Nigerian actor-turned-blogger Uche Maduagwu.

It is now public knowledge that Nkechi hung out with Davido at his cousin's birthday, and she has not gotten over the moment.

Following her several displays online, Uche took to his official Instagram page, where he chided Nckechi for exposing her chat with David Adeleke, widely known as Davido.

Uche Madugwu calls Nkechi disrespectful. Ctredit: @chividi, @nkechiblessingsunday, @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Uche Maduwgwu calls Nkechi disrespectful

He noted that such behaviours are highly unacceptable as Davido is now married. He also asked her if she sought his wife, Chioma's permission before posting the chat.

Uche implored Nkechi to cease displaying such behaviour and respect the home of the married couple.

Uche wrote:

"This is Morally WRONG. Did you ask Davido's #WIFE before you Screenshot your messages with him and post? Or you forget Sey his now MARRIED? Which kind #Yoruba actress you be?"

See his video here:

Reactions to Uche's rant

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@mazi_chibuike_o:

"What of your Sophie Sophie."

@anneonye:

"That’s rubbish but I promised all of this home wreckers one thing “THEY CANNOT BREAK CHIOMA AND DAVIDO “NOPOWER."

@shine_shevan7:

"This boy you no Dey sleep."

@comediandeeone:

"We are not ready in this country."

@oluwaferanmi_011:

"Who again?"

@ogie150c:

"Uche🤣🤣."

@uchemaduagwu:

"Or you forget Sey his now MARRIED?"

Nkechi Blessing Goes Wild in Viral Clip

The bond between Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and Afrobeats star Davido seems to have hit new heights if their recent clip together is anything to go by.

A viral clip posted online by the actress has sparked reactions as something OBO did in the video left many stunned.

In the trending clip, Davido renamed Nkechi Blessing and the new name was confirmed by the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng