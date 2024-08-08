Cha Cha Eke Links Up With Ruby Ojiakor, Gushes Over Junior Colleague’s New Car: “She Shook Us”
- Nigerian Nollywood actresses Cha Cha Eke and Ruby Ojiakor trended online following their recent meeting
- The mum of one who was working on an incoming movie project invited the veteran movie star to be cast on a set
- Upon meeting themselves, the conversation led to admiring Ruby's new car as Cha Cha went on to pray for her
Nigerian Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke and Ruby Ojiakor met recently, and it was a wholesome moment for their fans and netizens online.
Excited about the meeting, Ruby showed off her new car after Cha Cha enquired about it.
When the movie veteran saw the automobile, she expressed her astonishment and revealed how long Ruby had driven her old car. According to Cha Cha, the mum of one shocked many with her recent ride.
Wanneka appreciates God for 2nd chance, flaunts young lover at dinner date: "He is obsessed with me"
Cha went on to pray for her host and asked for God's divine protection in all her endeavours.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The mother of four was treated like royalty while on Ruby Ojiakor's film set as a cast member for her upcoming project, Touch of Love.
Watch the video below:
Cha Cha Eke and Ruby spur reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ugegbe_ajaelo:
"You are blessed sis🙏🏻"
annypraize:
"We love you Ruby, keep winning, we are here to give u full support."
aenwerem:
"Congratulations darling, 1m views in one day."
official_prince_adams:
"Omo @chachaekefaani na class ❤ See steeze and composure."
itzsweetiechinecherem:
"Keep rocking mammy,the earth is ur starting point, I love u till the end of time."
annagracephillip:
"Ruby why so respectful both are age mate but still respectful Keep it up ma God bless you ur one lady I respect so much N God will uplift you @ruby_ojiakor."
Davido: Nkechi Blessing addresses critics over relationship with singer, shares their private message
sandra_amaechi:
"Beautiful and kind hearted ladies. I love you both and congratulations once again Ruby for that car. I wish you 1M views in a day on this your new mie."
Man blasts Ruby Ojiakor over new car
A concerned netizen chastised Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for gifting herself a brand-new automobile.
The social media user identified as @oriretan_honour criticised her in the comments section, calling it foolish to buy a new car costing millions so soon after Junior Pope's death.
The man accused her of moving on too quickly despite claiming to be a close friend of Junior Pope and even taking the place of his widow.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.