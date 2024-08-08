Nigerian Nollywood actresses Cha Cha Eke and Ruby Ojiakor trended online following their recent meeting

The mum of one who was working on an incoming movie project invited the veteran movie star to be cast on a set

Upon meeting themselves, the conversation led to admiring Ruby's new car as Cha Cha went on to pray for her

Nigerian Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke and Ruby Ojiakor met recently, and it was a wholesome moment for their fans and netizens online.

Excited about the meeting, Ruby showed off her new car after Cha Cha enquired about it.

Cha Cha Eke prayed for Ruby Ojiakor. Credit: @chachaekefaani, @ruby_orjiakor

Source: Instagram

When the movie veteran saw the automobile, she expressed her astonishment and revealed how long Ruby had driven her old car. According to Cha Cha, the mum of one shocked many with her recent ride.

Cha went on to pray for her host and asked for God's divine protection in all her endeavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mother of four was treated like royalty while on Ruby Ojiakor's film set as a cast member for her upcoming project, Touch of Love.

Watch the video below:

Cha Cha Eke and Ruby spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ugegbe_ajaelo:

"You are blessed sis🙏🏻"

annypraize:

"We love you Ruby, keep winning, we are here to give u full support."

aenwerem:

"Congratulations darling, 1m views in one day."

official_prince_adams:

"Omo @chachaekefaani na class ❤ See steeze and composure."

itzsweetiechinecherem:

"Keep rocking mammy,the earth is ur starting point, I love u till the end of time."

annagracephillip:

"Ruby why so respectful both are age mate but still respectful Keep it up ma God bless you ur one lady I respect so much N God will uplift you @ruby_ojiakor."

sandra_amaechi:

"Beautiful and kind hearted ladies. I love you both and congratulations once again Ruby for that car. I wish you 1M views in a day on this your new mie."

Man blasts Ruby Ojiakor over new car

A concerned netizen chastised Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for gifting herself a brand-new automobile.

The social media user identified as @oriretan_honour criticised her in the comments section, calling it foolish to buy a new car costing millions so soon after Junior Pope's death.

The man accused her of moving on too quickly despite claiming to be a close friend of Junior Pope and even taking the place of his widow.

Source: Legit.ng