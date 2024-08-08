Evicted housemate Toyosi has named the housemates she would have love to see leaving the reality show instead of her and her partner

The reality star and her partner Damilola were evicted early from the reality show and they both became emotional about it

While granting an interview, Toyosi said that instead of her and Damilola to have been evicted, two other ladies should have taken their place

Recently evicted housemate, Toyosi Bakare, has stated that another female housemate should have taken her place and that of her partner when they were evicted.

Toyosi and Damilola were evicted early from the Season 9 of Big Brother Naija reality show, tagged No Loose Guard edition.

Toyosi speaks about Handi and Wanni. Photo credit@toyosibakare/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview, the lady, who parted ways with her partner, Damilola, said that Handi and Wanni should have taken their place.

Toyosi shares reason for naming Wanni, Handi

Explaining the reason for naming the two, Toyosi Bakare, said that they were busy disturbing her girl while they were still on the reality show.

Though she believes everyone deserve to make it till the end, the fact that the two people she named did something she didn't like, they should have been the ones to have left the house.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Toyosi's interview

Reactions have trailed what Toyosi said about Handi and Wanni. Here are some of the comments below:

@EgohMercy1:

"Thank God you're back home to watch them till 71 aunty bumshot. Energy squad, please continue voting and voting."

@BabyPriscy1:

"But what did the twins do to this girl. Aba dollar is 1,600."

@KEkeinde:

"Shaaa try renew your DSTV once you reach house .Because you go watch them till finals."

@Badt_girl_riri:

"Giving your girl wahala? Your girl that had issues with like half of the housemates."

@SlimVeetah:

"If wishes were horses. Keep watching from outside the club."

@aminahsera79885:

"Look at this one now you better watch them win as your home."

@BabyPriscy1:

"Did we subscribe to watch a peaceful house. You’re crazy seriously tswww."

@EllenKingBeauty:

"They're just using our babies name to drive traffic to themselves."

@GoldenGirl1449:

"With her monkey yansh."

Source: Legit.ng