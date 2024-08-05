Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy took fans and netizens on a tour around her mother, Nana Otedola's dry cleaning company

The Afrobeats musician revealed that Mrs Otedola began her business, Garment Care Ltd, in 1999 and has maintained its standard over the years

Cuppy, during her time in the multifunctional premises, interacted with wit mum's staff as she partook in ironing and washing, spurring reactions online

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, recently visited her mother, Nana Otedola, 's dry cleaning factory and shared her experience on social media.

In her touching post, DJ Cuppy revealed that her mother founded Garment Care Ltd in 1999. Over the past 25 years, it has grown to become one of Nigeria's largest dry cleaning companies.

DJ Cuppy interacted with staff at her mum's 25-year-old dry cleaning company. Credit: @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy expressed admiration for her mother's entrepreneurial spirit, noting that it inspires her daily.

During her visit, Cuppy was proud of the operations and was happy to participate in some of their activities, such as ironing and washing.

In her caption, she wrote:

"In 1999, my mum founded Garment Care Ltd, and 25 years later, it is now by far the best dry cleaning business in the whole country! As a female CEO, her entrepreneurial spirit inspires me daily, so I decided to visit her factory for some motivation. I was so impressed—her team even put me to work (for free)! Watching you grow this business from its humble beginnings to a renowned establishment has reminded me to always strive for perseverance and excellence in what I do."

Watch her video below:

DJ Cuppy spurs reactions online

Netizens who know the grand laundry business shared their experiences with the companies in their locations, as they applauded them for their top-notch services.

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

thatsleeky:

"Very inspiring."

simply_cynthia_cyntinero:

"Wow, didn't know your mum owns Garment Care."

deliiscotreats:

"I initially thought it was Aunty Ramota."

jasmineesse:

"Cuppy my sweetheart. What kind of outfit is this?"

dcutedolly:

"So true..the best dry cleaning firm in Nigeria..they are the best when it comes to anything regarding clothing, shoes or even curtains, rugs etc."

iamjtunes:

"I like cuppy sha money dey the family but she's always trying to make her own money."

charlsecornerL:

"It’s her simplicity for me."

d.kokolet_official:

"Thank God for preserving the business and all thanks to ur mom for making good decisions in running the business. Happy 25yrs anniversary."

