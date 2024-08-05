Nigerian upcoming singer Sunkanmi was stunned recently following the recognition she received on Instagram

American rap star Snoop Dogg made a post recently on his Instagram using the Nigerian singer's recent single "Higher"

Coming across online, Sunkanmi exploded in excitement as she appreciated the HipHop veteran, igniting hot takes from Nigerians online

Nigerian upcoming singer Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge, better known by her stage name Sunkanmi, couldn't believe her eyes over the recent recognition she got online.

A video making the rounds online saw the moment Sunkanmi was over the moon after she came across a post made by US rapper Snoop Dog on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg vibed to Sunkanmi's song. Credit: @snoopdogg, @sunkanmimusic

Source: Instagram

The renowned superstar, who has over 88 million followers, shared a video compilation of some of his pictures with Sunkanmi's newly released "Higher" playing in the background.

When she came across the post online, the rising star immediately made a video of herself kneeling and appreciating the Drop It Like It's Hot crooner for giving her an audience.

"I can't keep calm, see who used my sound on ig reels. God bless @snoopdogg, the world music icon!" She wrote.

Sunkanmi rose to recognition in 2015 when she released "For Body". She is signed to Hit The Ground Records, where she has released numerous singles.

See her post below:

Sunkanmi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realtoobwoy:

"She no get clue where her song don reach… the music really go far."

clab.hardy:

"Person way don turn blogger."

realtoobwoy:

"She no get clue where her song don reach 😂… the music really go far."

naijascoopblog:

"You dey mind snoopdog? Person wey don turn his page to memes page."

lavjay048:

"That one no means say snoop know your mama. Him no know your papa babe girl."

chibmacL:

"Snoop na normal human being, Shey we no de play him song ni, why the drama."

naijascoopblog:

"Snoopdog wey don turn blogger. Dey play."

humble_somty:

"Person way dey on California loud, he no even know say na that sound he put."

bigoreee_24:

"Okay me wey I don use that sound before na satan did abi unna just dey ungrateful."

nedum.07:

"Snoop Dogg must give her royalties oo."

josh.collection850:

"We way they use am since you don see us finish ba."

Snoop Dogg begs Tems for a song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Snoop Dogg showed interest in making music with Nigerian star, Tems.

The talented songstress took to her official Instagram page to share some new photos of herself alongside a video of Snoop Dogg begging her for music collaboration.

In the video, the US rapper was heard telling Tems that he and his family are huge fans of her music. He then proceeded to ask when they will get on a song together.

Source: Legit.ng