To look beautiful, a woman patronized a makeup artist Vivian Okeke who transformed her face in a manner that amazed netizens.

Vivian showed off the woman's bare face, revealing some imperfections that needed to be covered to look more gorgeous.

In a video shared on @vys_adorable on Instagram, the makeup artist applied foundation to her client's face till the patches became invisible.

She also gave the woman a perfect brow as a total facelift that got many mesmerised. The woman loved her look as she flaunted it in her gorgeous traditional attire which she combined with a 'gele' and a silver purse.

Several netizens were left stunned by Vivian's craft. However, others felt women should work more on taking care of their skin so that they do not need artificial covering most of the time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the makeup

Check out what some netizens have said about the woman's makeup below:

@ogemorah:

"Good job dear but we women should reduce the use of harsh products on our skin."

@queenyz_glambeautyhome:

"My mentor in dis business u too good I don't know why @mazitundeednut never see this o. See transformation na."

@adachrisogu:

"Lovely, your hands are blessed."

@beess_beauty:

"You be my madam forever."

@callista_cally:

@anikesignatures:

"Wow, you’re the best."

@fineone_:

"You finish work nne."

lushandgem20:

"You did an amazing job."

