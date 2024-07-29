Nigerian singer Portable and his street rival DJ Chicken spurred reactions online following their recent meeting

The two entertainers who came for a night show immediately engaged in a fight that was separated by the bouncers around

The viral video showed the hefty guards holding Zazu from getting close to the TikToker, who, on the other hand, was showing preparedness to fight

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable and Disc Jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, went viral recently.

The two entertainers were spotted in a heated moment at an event location as they both exchanged blows.

Portable and DJ Chicken fought dirty at party. Credit: @portablebaeby, @djchicken_kurukuru

Source: Instagram

Portable was shown in a viral video attempting to get his hands on DJ Chicken but was stopped by the show's bouncers.

Although the real reason for their fight is unknown, mixed reactions immediately followed the footage.

Watch the video below:

Portable and DJ Chicken spurr reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@smh_181:

"Portable still dy think say na 2years ago DJ chicken be this ??"

@omegacodedemon:

"Portable think say the Entertainment Industry de Revolve around am."

@Yemmie_:

"Both of them are the same."

@ultimayoris4455:

"So nobody is talking about how chicken stand well well at the end of the video, werey run reach there nioo."

@AimThaMachine_:

"Because the end of Portable is here and he does not want to accept it. He will rather do dumb things to be in the blogs than to do the right thing. No A or even B - list artiste is going to touch him with a 10 foot pole anymore. He should just continue to play in Ogun clubs."

@BamideleIyanuo7:

"Dj chicken self stand ,,,,, portable too useless."

@Ozzy_019:

"This portable no well. Even random people get composure pass him wey be celebrity."

@kjlyrics01:

"Chicken sef stanza 😂😂e ready to fight. Dem suppose leave them nau."

@Themohd_AK:

"How kennyblaq sef go invite Dj chicken and portable for one show. Nah wahala pro max be that."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Werey meet werey."

@TheUptown_SA:

"Portable too like Wahala but Dj chicken self na Wahala pro max."

@Mrlekan213:

"No be say he fit withstand Dj chicken if they free both of them o."

@SaintBhammy:

"Make Chicken even beat am like make e collect one blow make e con fall. Omo I go too happy."

@ItsOladeni:

"We kuku need people like them, they help us forget wetin we dey go through. Those are the things the big guys can't give us."

Portable returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer buzzed the internet as he returned home after a significant time in America.

The singer, who had earlier shared his desire to make it back sooner, was celebrating with some of his street guys.

The young men who surrounded Portable were excited to have him back, as netizens made different observations about the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng