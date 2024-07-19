Daniel Regha has joined the long list of concerned Nigerians who have called on Don Jazzy about Rema's smoking habit

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan issued a stern warning to Don Jazzy about the 'hehehe' singer

Twitter commentator Daniel Regha has now called on Don Jazzy to look into the singer's ways as he may be going 'astray'

Daniel Regha has written an open letter to Don Jazzy about his 24-year-old signee, Divine Ikubo, aka Rema, and his newfound habit.

Regha, notable for sharing his opinion on trending topics about socialites, has weighed into Rema's smoking habit.

The social commentator took to his official page via Elon Musk's X, directing a tweet at Don Jazzy, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh.

Regha wrote:

"Don Jazzy needs to do something about Rema's smoking habit; He's going astray."

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

This is coming on the tail of singer Cynthia Morgna's warning to Don Jazzy about the Calm Down crooner's smoking manner. She wrote on Instagram:

"And that Rema wey dey hold Cigar wey he no sabi smoke. If anything happen to that boy Mavins, I go find una office."

These two are not the only ones to express concern over Rema's smoking. Netizens have commented on new pictures of the singer, adding that he looked rather unhealthy.

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@okm_herbal:

"Have you seen Rema's recent pictures? He's not looking healthy at all."

@qweenkokoofficial:

"Don jazzy na Rema papa? How can you tell a fully grown man what to do with his life."

@adorahble_:

"But honestly i felt so sad seeing his recent picture/video...succulent Rema just shrink like eeh."

@ennygold1:

"Na only smoking? He is so deep in darkness, I just hope he hasn't joined all this occultism."

@history_doc_kaylie:

"Please is Rema a 2 years,at this stage of his life he is responsible for his actions."

@empress4228:

"All of you saying is don jazzy his father, don’t forget that is industrial father."

@lawal_bidex:

"Rema wey be fine boy before."

Rema opens up about life before fame

Meanwhile, an old interview of singer Rema sharing his grass-to-grace story and discussing his album Rave and Rose has surfaced online.

In the recording, he said he had to subject himself to hard labour and hustling when he was in Benin and Ghana.

The music star said it was at the time that he got his six packs as he had to endure hunger and other challenges.

