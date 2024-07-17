Davido's debut album 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis', which earned him his nickname OBO, has clocked 12 years

The album, which had 17 tracks, including his hit song Dami Duro, was released on July 17, 2012

Music lovers, as well as fans and followers of the DMW label boss, have taken to different social media platforms to celebrate him

Davido Adeleke, popularly called Davido, began his career in the music industry in 2011 with his debut single, 'Back When,' featuring veteran rapper Naeto C.

While the single didn't gain more attention, Davido would break into the limelight that same year with his follow-up song 'Dami Duro', which was a club and street jam then.

Davido's 'Omo Baba Olowo The Genesis' contained 17 tracks.

The song's success saw Davido clinch the Next Rated category at the 2012 Headies Awards.

Davido, who is now the head of the DMW label boss, was signed to HKN by his elder brother Adewale Adekele, aka Chairman HKN, when he released his album 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis' on July 17, 2012.

"Omo Baba Olowo", meaning the "Son of the rich man", soon became one of the many names of Davido, being one of the sons of Deji Adeleke, one of Nigeria's billionaires.

'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis' contained 17 tracks and virtually every song was a hit. Davido wrote all the songs except those written by featured artistes.

The album symbolises that Davido has enjoyed 12 years of success in the music industry and is now considered one of the big three alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Fans react as Davido's debut album 12 years

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as Davido's album clocks 12; read them below:

"For the whole album Dami duro blow up like madddd This is a reminder that every great thing starts small Guys don't give up on your dreams."

"I dey 200 level that year."

"Legendary album! This is why he’s the GOAT."

"Wízkid and burna boy can néver recreate this."

Davido shares what he made at MSG

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had opened up about the huge amount he raked in during his Madison Square Garden concert, which took place in the US.

He was speaking with an international media, Business Unlimited about his career when he mentioned the amount he made.

According to him, he made $1.3m during the event.

