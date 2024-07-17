A video of Nigerian club owner and serial entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest hanging out at a club while on holiday in Paris has gone viral

In the trending clip, the Lagos big boy was spotted being attended to by some white male waiters as he gobbled a bottle of Bel Air champagne

However, the highlight of the clip was the moment Cubana Chiefpriest noted that he was hanging out at the club with Real Madrid's newly signed striker Kylian Mbappe

Nigerian nightlife king and socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has sparked massive reactions on social media with a recent clip he posted on his page.

The nightclub owner has been out of the country for some days. He shared an update about his whereabouts, revealing that he was on vacation in France.

Nightlife king Cubana Chiefpriest teases fans with video of him allegedly hanging out with Mbappe at a club in Paris. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@k.mbappe

Source: Instagram

A recent clip by Cubana Chiefpriest from Paris has stirred more online reactions. In it, he bragged about hanging out at the same club as Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the French striker was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu as a Real Madrid player. This came hours before Chiefpriest posted the clip of him and Mbappe allegedly hanging out at the same club.

CP tells fans to spot Mbappe

In the caption of the video posted by Cubana Chiefpriest, he started a social media challenge for his fans.

He noted that anyone who could spot Kylian Mbappe in the clip he posted would get N1 million.

Since his case with the EFCC and his international was seized, this is Chiefpriest's first trip out of the country.

See the video of Chiefpriest allegedly hanging out with Kylian Mbappe:

Reactions trail Chiefpriest's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the Cubana Chiefpriest's video as he allegedly hung out with Kylian Mbappe in Paris:

@_godbless10:

"Mbappe wen dey Madrid."

@samzybankz_:

"Was at the first part of the video, at the back of the white guy serving drinks."

@prince_ii:

"You will not kill me."

@mimilake7474:

"I BE THINK SAY NA WIZKID BIRTHDAY OO."

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Goodness & Mercy Shall follow Us."

@olaskit_dcomedian:

"Nah mbappe dey ur back he no wan show for camera."

@mrchidozie:

"Behind the services guys wearing black Tees."

@xx.nationwide:

"Baba keep me busy for more than 30 minutes I'm still looking for Mbappe."

@more_gloryy:

"I can only see you as the baller for the club so na you be the mbappe for there."

@iamchibitex:

"Mbappe dey for the back of the waiter on white."

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng