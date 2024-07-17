A man has shared the reason Wizkid acknowledged those who celebrated him on his 34th birthday

The man recalled Wizkid's lifestyle when his hit song Essence featuring Tems was still trending

He claimed Wizkid had been humbled by the lack of hit songs, a comment that sparked reactions from FC

Ayo Balogun Wizkid's 34th birthday has continued to trend on and off social media as his fans and colleagues celebrate him.

On his 34th birthday, Wizkid, who rarely posts about his birthday, acknowledged people who celebrated him.

Man shares reason Wizkid acknowledged birthday

A man on X, formerly Twitter, recalled how the music star never acknowledged his birthday when his song Essence off his Made In Lagos album was still viral.

The man, @UR_HIGHNES, stressed that the lack of hit songs has humbled Wizkid, so he chose to acknowledge the people who celebrated him this year.

In his words:

"When Wizkid was trending because of essence, he never acknowledged his birthday, his pride was bigger than his stature, now he no longer have a bright career look at him acknowledging people that wished him a happy birthday, lack of hits song really humbled him."

See his tweet below:

Man's tweet about Wizkid stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

_BigKhalifa

"This essence really do you bad ooh, but ride on, enjoy your impressions today."

AlugbaraFx

"All this 30 bingos finding way to stay relevant guy wizkid award alone make davido drop music for. The next 10yrs him no fit get am no cap so at least drop respect emoji."

Gency_911:

"No truer word than this."

Badman_Pruntta

"Honestly the past four years man has never posted on his birthday or acknowledge the wishes he get , E reach this year baba begin show appreciation."

faith_diala:

"I said this to my self immediately I saw his tweet werey don humble by force."

BoniM_Ray:

"Truer words have never been typed pride been wan wound the werey, now e don humble by force still fake humility tho."

Lennon_STL:

"First time that short man will appreciate his people for birthday wishes."

OGB Recent denies tweet about Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that OGB Recent debunked a viral tweet of him referring to Wizkid as 002 during his 34th birthday celebration.

The skit maker distanced himself from the account that made the tweet, adding that he has never been involved in any rivalry among music fans.

Several netizens, however, didn't buy his explanation as they insisted he was the one behind the X account.

