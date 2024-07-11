Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda buzzed with the recent statement he made online about his son

Legit.ng reported that the musician welcomed his child last year after the death of his first child

Bella's statement spurred conversation about his lifestyle and paternity confusion

Nigerian singer Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, best known as Bella Shmurda, surprised many on the internet with his latest remark regarding his son.

The father of one, in an Instagram post, stated that his son would never look like him.

Bella Shmurda talked about his son's looks. Credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

"My son will never look like me. Chai," Shmurda wrote

His statement has startled netizens, with some wondering who he wants his son to look like and others believing he was referring to his son not following his lifestyle or probably DNA issues.

According to Legit.ng, Bella welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend on July 23, 2023, and shared the joyous news with his fans and followers. The doting father took to Twitter to announce the wonderful news a year after the heartbreaking loss of his first child at birth.

The sad incident occurred just before the release of his 2022 album, Hypertension, which Bella described as the lowest point of his life.

However, The Cash App hitmaker revealed that heaven has smiled upon him once again with the birth of his baby boy, just days before the release of his 2023 EP DND.

See his new post below:

Bella Shmurda's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cre8tivejummy:

"Dey play… @bella_shmurda koda, gbogbo iwa e lo ma mu."

_igbalodefundz:

"Bro don do DNA."

pretty_angeluv:

"Market people oya talk don land."

rafael_mcmxciii:

"You nor Dey sleep for house when your woman get belle?"

only1whinky:

"Until the son come resemble your landlord, your body no go rest."

loritablac:

"He just gave u people something to talk about."

daultimateboi:

"No be say you go come dey stress the mother for DNA later oo."

angel_durln:

"He’s jealous that the child looks like the mom probably."

angel_spakar:

"The look like him probably about his dressing nd life style."

nellyvee_official:

"The son don run go resemble im mama take heart bro."

elegantefashionng:

"Assignment given. Mission accomplished.'

nellyvee_official:

Portable performs at Bella Shmurda's London show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zazu was sighted during his performance at Bella Shmurda's concert, which took place in London.

The singer was full of energy while he was singing, dancing and entertaining his fans at the same time.

The crowd sang some of his hit songs as he gave them an impressive performance, one they would not forget in a hurry.

Source: Legit.ng