Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, among others, have jumped on one of Wizkid's hit songs 'Don't Dull

The video shared by Wunmi Toriola saw each of the movie stars singing the hit songs word for word

The heartwarming music video has stirred reactions from many, especially Wizkid's FC

Music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's hit song 'Don't Dull' is making waves again after several Nollywood stars jumped on it to make a music video.

The video shared by Wumi Toriola as part of her bid to promote her first cinema project featured Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Fathia Balogun, Kunle Remi, skit maker Broda Shaggi, Officer Woos, influencer Enioluwa, among others.

Wumi Toriola says Wizkid's Don't Dull is her favourite song from 2011. Credit: @wumitoriola @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The video opened with Wumi revealing Wizkid's Don't Dull as her favourite jam from 2011.

Kunle, Fathia, Femi, and others were seen singing the lyrics of the song word for word.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of celebs singing Wizkid's Don't Dull:

What to know about Wizkid's Don't Dull

The hit song by Wizkid was produced by now-controversial producer Samklef, off his debut studio album, Superstar, released in 2011.

Don't Dull features talking drums infused with traditional Nigerian elements.

Fans react as celebs vibes to Wizkid's Don't Dull

Legit.ng combined some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Oriak1Valentine:

"All celebrity for Nigeria na wiz FC lowkey Everybody love wizkid."

itzbasito:

"Nollywood actors made a music video for Wizkid’s Don’t Dull, we finally have a video for the song in 2024."

possible_00:

"Last last everybody nah FC."

starbwoy_back:

"Shagi no dey ever serious."

spnce_:

"before samklef mad."

Dizzyy007:

"But them go talk say them no dey hear wizkid again."

IDANOFAFRICA:

"When samklef still get sense."

Prophet advises Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a prophet sent a message to Wizkid about his dad, Alhaji Balogun.

The cleric urged the singer to buy his father a gift instead of giving him money.

He also shared a vision God showed him about Wizkid's father, spurring reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng