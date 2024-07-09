Wale Crooner, Candy Bleakz has brought the much-awaited tips to handling portable Zazu to light

Bleakz was a recent guest on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch when the conversation broke about Portable

She likened the street act to the devil and asked people to deal with him accordingly; otherwise, they would get burnt

Nigerian tomboy musician Blessing Akiode has offered suggestions on handling and maintaining a relationship with label boss Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable.

On Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch, Candy spoke about her life and journey as a Nigerian female artist.

Legit.ng previously reported that Candy Bleakz emotionally mentioned that she does not get support from females in the music industry.

She further noted that their male counterparts are way better at uplifting upcoming artists. Her controversial statement spurred tons of reactions on social media.

While discussing Portable on the show, Candy Bleaks noted that anyone dealing with him should liken him to the devils.

She explained that meeting with the devil means giving something for whatever you get. Bleakz also shared that Portable believes in going online to rant and share his feelings.

Reactions to Candy Bleakz's message

