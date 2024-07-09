Candy Bleakz Likens Portable to The Devil Gives Tips On Ways To Handle Him: "He's Setting Camera"
- Wale Crooner, Candy Bleakz has brought the much-awaited tips to handling portable Zazu to light
- Bleakz was a recent guest on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch when the conversation broke about Portable
- She likened the street act to the devil and asked people to deal with him accordingly; otherwise, they would get burnt
Nigerian tomboy musician Blessing Akiode has offered suggestions on handling and maintaining a relationship with label boss Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable.
On Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch, Candy spoke about her life and journey as a Nigerian female artist.
Legit.ng previously reported that Candy Bleakz emotionally mentioned that she does not get support from females in the music industry.
She further noted that their male counterparts are way better at uplifting upcoming artists. Her controversial statement spurred tons of reactions on social media.
While discussing Portable on the show, Candy Bleaks noted that anyone dealing with him should liken him to the devils.
She explained that meeting with the devil means giving something for whatever you get. Bleakz also shared that Portable believes in going online to rant and share his feelings.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Candy Bleakz's message
Legit.ng put some reactions together below:
@djmagicbeatz:
"I like portable for that, have learned a lot from him, how to show how you feel and not hide it or else."
@tonywilliams_gist:
"Hmmmm be ready if he come for you oo."
@shoes_by_demokraft:
"No time to check time, And who wants a shoe for the weekend?"
@enny_soothing_hands1:
"Elizaaaa is setting camera."
@icewaterofficial:
"Portable na real G bro no dey like corner movement that's why una hate am, people will hate u when u are real."
@ol4ide:
"He's coming for you like that, u don give portable something else to rant about this week."
@deejayvirgin_:
"No time."
@godwin_215_:
"The banny da talk ethical."
@ami_love_ada_ukehe_:
"Una still tag him okay an."
Candy Bleakz appreciates Wizkid over N20 million
Budding Nigerian female rapper Candy Bleakz got people talking when she shared a video to give a shoutout to Wizkid.
In the video, Candy Bleakz revealed that the Made in Lagos crooner gifted her a huge amount of money to shoot a video for her hit single.
Tikuku remix She noted that Wizkid's grace got to her and urged her followers to join her in thanking the music superstar.
