Nollywood actor Omobanke and controversial singer Portable recently linked up in America

A video of their link-up was posted on social media, and it captured their heartwarming interaction

Netizens reacted to the funny conversation between Omobanke and Portable

Nollywood actor Soji Taiwo, aka Omobanke, recently met with controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, in America.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Omobanke shared a short video showing his interaction with the Zazu crooner.

Fans react as Portable and Omobanke link up. Photos: @portablebaeby, @officialomobanke

Source: Instagram

In the video, both men looked excited as they greeted each other and shared some banter. Portable went on to speak about how he had known the actor from way back in the trenches.

Omobanke also shared the video with a caption where he gave Portable some advice. He wrote:

“For whatever you are doing , just keep your head up , cos no matter where you held from , there is always a light at the end of the tunnel . Sango wa o . hangout with my brother from another mother in sango @portablebaeby”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Portable and Omobanke’s video

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians about Portable meeting with Omobanke in America. Read them below:

Lovescape05:

“Temidire ile nla boyz we Galant .”

dr_madu001:

“Omobanke no pick Zlatan call oh .”

Rohimraimi:

“Boss .”

habeebulahayanfe:

“Living Legend .”

adebisism:

“Brotherhood ❤️.”

