Global site navigation

Local editions

Burna Boy Triggers Reactions As He Returns Online to Promote Show After Davido’s Wedding
Celebrities

Burna Boy Triggers Reactions As He Returns Online to Promote Show After Davido’s Wedding

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Burna Boy OnBurna Boy recently returned on social media to announce his London Stadium show set to take place this weekend
  • The Grammy Award winner's return comes hours after his colleague Davido's traditional wedding in Lagos
  • Some 30BG fans have since flooded the singer's post as they queried while he refused to congratulate Davido

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is set to shut down London Stadium this Saturday, June 29, with his energetic on-stage performance.

Burna Boy, on Wednesday, June 26, returned to social media platform X to promote the show on his page.

Burna Boy to perform at London Stadium.
Burna Boy promotes his London show as Chivido dies down. Credit: @burnaboygram @davido
Source: Instagram

He wrote in a tweet:

"London Stadium This Saturday."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his tweet below:

Read also

Chivido: "Wizkid should have turned up like Olamide", X user blasts singer, triggers FC

See another tweet Burna Boy shared below:

Netizens berate Burna Boy

The music star's return to social media comes hours after his colleague Davido's wedding in Lagos state.

Several netizens, especially Davido's 30 BG fans, quizzed the City Boy crooner for not congratulating his colleagues. Others went on to taunt Burna Boy with their remarks.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

pappy_lekzy:

"You no hear say Davido do wedding yesterday."

badlieutanant:

"Burna Boy, you've put your differences aside and wish Davido a happy married life. The fact that he's a figure in the industry is enough reason to celebrate with him, even just this once."

RichDakvng:

"You no Even congratulate your brother Davido !!"

zxenergyy:

"Your senior colleague marry yesterday egbon."

Tunde_AI:·

"They say I should ask you no go David wedding yesterday? Answer now at the count of 1..2..3.."

Shefo039o:

Read also

Teni ready to marry, unveils partner and why she can't be with Burna Boy in video: "Mayten2025"

"We no see you for David wedding

The Don:

"When you go marry?"

Macy_Macy0:

"Why you no go Davido wedding?? Omo you no show love o, and na your guy."

Wizkid's manager congratulates Davido

Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, celebrated with Davido and Chioma.

The talent manager penned a congratulatory message to the couple and prayed for their home.

Sunday Are's post further dismissed claims about the beef between Wizkid and Davido.

A netizen said: "See wizkid got love for davido na this him Fc fans Dey cause confusion."

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel