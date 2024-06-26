Burna Boy OnBurna Boy recently returned on social media to announce his London Stadium show set to take place this weekend

The Grammy Award winner's return comes hours after his colleague Davido's traditional wedding in Lagos

Some 30BG fans have since flooded the singer's post as they queried while he refused to congratulate Davido

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is set to shut down London Stadium this Saturday, June 29, with his energetic on-stage performance.

Burna Boy, on Wednesday, June 26, returned to social media platform X to promote the show on his page.

He wrote in a tweet:

"London Stadium This Saturday."

See his tweet below:

See another tweet Burna Boy shared below:

Netizens berate Burna Boy

The music star's return to social media comes hours after his colleague Davido's wedding in Lagos state.

Several netizens, especially Davido's 30 BG fans, quizzed the City Boy crooner for not congratulating his colleagues. Others went on to taunt Burna Boy with their remarks.

pappy_lekzy:

"You no hear say Davido do wedding yesterday."

badlieutanant:

"Burna Boy, you've put your differences aside and wish Davido a happy married life. The fact that he's a figure in the industry is enough reason to celebrate with him, even just this once."

RichDakvng:

"You no Even congratulate your brother Davido !!"

zxenergyy:

"Your senior colleague marry yesterday egbon."

Tunde_AI:·

"They say I should ask you no go David wedding yesterday? Answer now at the count of 1..2..3.."

Shefo039o:

"We no see you for David wedding

The Don:

"When you go marry?"

Macy_Macy0:

"Why you no go Davido wedding?? Omo you no show love o, and na your guy."

