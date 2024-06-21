Nigerian Chef and Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci has been put in a tight spot by her siblings

In a video shared on TikTok, the triplets were seen calling out their mother while also asking her for a new phone

They claimed that their mother does not allow them to use her phone whenever they request to speak to Hilda Baci

The Guinness world record holder, Hilda Baci, went viral after a hilarious video of her mum's triplets went viral on TikTok.

The fashionable chef's siblings cried out in unison as they reported their mother's wrongdoing to the chef. According to them, their mum does not allow them to use her phone, especially when they want to speak to the chef.

Hilda's siblings beg for iPhone

The triplets did not leave their case at reporting their mother to Hilda Baci alone. They proceeded to request a new iPhone from their big sister to enable them to call her more frequently.

The manner in which the triplets pleaded their cases even made it more hilarious. Fans of Baci have shared their take via the comment section.

Watch Hilda's siblings' video below:

Netizens react to video of Hilda's siblings

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@cybaby:

"Hilda we the triplets need an iPhone."

@pearl_kayo"

"When they are ready talk together at once …then they have their iPhone. If not no iPhone."

@Ur Princess:

"Wetin do Nokia torch?"

@Midat:

"Beggars with choice, they're even saying iPhone. What happen to techno?"

@E’glamour beauty&fashion world:

"Hilda we the chef need an iPhone. Na wettin dey talk for beginning be that."

Adorable moment Hilda Baci showed off triplet siblings

Hilda Baci made a video to introduce her younger siblings, who are triplets, to the public.

The celebrity chef visited her mother recently and decided to make a recording and show off the triplets.

Baci said her mother decided to have more children when she was in her 20s, and she is 22 years older than them.

