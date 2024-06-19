The rising cost of commodities has affected the masses for a long while now, and even the privileged are beginning to cry out

Nigerian actress Uche Elendu has taken to her social media page, where she lamented bitterly about the hike in the prices of eggs

She asked that the government should forbid the sale of eggs as she doubted the current ones in the market were laid by fowl

Nigerian thespian and controversial celebrity Uche Elendu is unhappy about the new prices of eggs in the market.

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram story to share her displeasure over the new prices of food items.

Uche Elendu insists on not buying eggs for N6k per crate. Credit: @ucheelednu

Source: Instagram

Uche, who was recently slammed and called out by Angela Okorie, noted that it would be better for the government to restrict the sale and production of eggs, as the prices are becoming too outrageous

What is the new market price of eggs?

According to the post on Uche Eelndu's page, a crate of eggs is now being sold for N6k each. She insisted he would not invest her money in such a thing as it is useless.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uche Elendu wrote:

"A crate of eggs is now 6000 naira??? how??? Abeg Government kuku ban am cos no be fowl dey lay this one!!!!!! I'm shocked. I won;t buy biko."

See Uche's post here:

Netizens react to the new price of eggs

Here are some reactions by social media users about the new cost of eggs in the market.

@kynkies__place:

"lol, the egg sellers also buy other imported things ….. have you thought about the price of feed now? Their medications."

@tomiherbalempire:

"I can't believe we use to buy eggs 3 for 100 then."

@eckovista:

"Can we just scrap the country and start from Genesis chapter 1 please?"

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"People wey dey stand on the mandate arthritis don wound dem."

@fedolz_ng:

"Most of our earnings is spent on food now. The food inflation is too much."

@yesimprettyoma:

"You need to see how I held mine tight while doing that black app challenge."

Chat between Uche Elendu & actor unsettles fans

Meanwhile, a chat exchange between Uche Elendu and an actor has surfaced online and spurred reactions from fans.

The chat revealed the Nollywood actress' conversation about a new production. She asked the other person to be on stand-by by the next morning.

However, the concluding part of the chat, shared online by logger Cutie Juls, caused reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng