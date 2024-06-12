It's such a profound moment for the Wizkid FC gang, as one of their very own has made them proud

DJ Tunez, whose real name is Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, was in an interview where he got asked a trick question

The disc Jockey's response was unexpected and, in turn, erupted jubilations from Wizkid's loyal fans

One of Nigeria's foremost disc jockeys, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, professionally known as DJ Tunzes, has stirred reactions online.

DJ Tunez is known as Afrobeat singer Wizkid's personal DJ, and they have worked together for so many years.

Wizkid's official DJ, Tunez, says he'll work with him for life. Credit: @wizkidayo, @dj_tunez

The duo go almost everywhere together, as he always opens shows for the highly revered musician. Tunez impressed the FC gang following a revelation he made while he sat in an interview.

"I dey with you for life" - Tunez

The interviewer asked DJ Tunez to pick between money and Wizkid.

His response reads thus:

"If you are offered $10M for a show same day Wizkid is having a show, I'm turning it down. I'm loyal to Wizkid, do you know what Wizkid has done for me in 8 years?"

Many music lovers were shocked by his response and thought he would have chosen otherwise. However, DJ Tunez's rare loyalty has earned him praise from Wizkid FC.

Watch DJ Tunez's interview here:

Netizens react to DJ Tunez's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@rossa_r_accessories_:

"Wizkid has the best loyal people around him, from his management team down to his fanbase, His circle maybe small but they are all genuine people."

@oluwatobiloba_92:

"Loyalty over love."

@lexxstamford:

"DJ Tunes we know your matter, you have been loyal to popsy right from day one. FC also dey for you."

@trenchy_whiner:

"Normally DJ Tunez too love Wizkid like I do."

@razycollins:

"It doesn’t mean that he will turn down the show because such show is not coming for him, he is just using the amount to explain how much he loves Wizkid."

@anuoluwamorigba_:

"Money can’t buy love."

@lalaroy_cap:

"Omo but E still no reach the amount of the money $10m Oga no be moi moi ooh."

@ramsey_joshh:

"So wetin come happen ? Who this information ep?"

