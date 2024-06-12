“Why Dem Stop Wizkid Song?” Reactions Trail Video From Davido’s Visit to Pastor Tobi’s House
- More videos from Davido's visit to Nigerian UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega's residence have emerged online
- One of the clips showed the moment Wizkid and Skepta's song stopped while Davido and pastor Tobi were conversing
- Online users have, however, read meanings to it as they claimed it was stopped because of the viral exchange between Wizkid and Davido
Legit.ng recently reported that David Adeleke Davido paid a courtesy visit to the resident of popular Nigerian-UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega, where he confirmed his wedding date.
However, another video showing the moment Davido was spotted conversing with pastor Tobi has stirred reactions on social media.
While Davido was seen trying to remove a bracelet from pastor Tobi's hand, a song by Wizkid and Skepta playing in the background abruptly stopped.
Davido confirms he and Chioma are getting married soon, announces date to friends: “So happy for them”
Watch the viral video below:
Netizens react to video of Davido with Pastor Tobi
While Davido and the cleric were unaware of what happened in the video, several netizens, especially Wizkid's FC, are reading meanings to it, with some claiming Israel DWM, who was also at the venue, stopped the song.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
therealirabor:
"Them de play band 4 band for pastor house ?"
blazedee3:
"Abeg who pause that wizzy and skepta song for the background."
khingo_:
"Who else noticed as dem next Skepta and Wizzy song?"
kidayo81:
"Wizkid Song came up them stop the music Popsy too dey worri dem Fc 4life."
bless_231:
"Who noticed they changed that wizkid and skepta song that was playing in the background."
biggs4eva_:
"That one na their papa business."
kooteekenneth:
"Na Israel stop am lol."
fizzyfroshjr:
"Na hate no make some people like better thing the way the song enter self everyone don Dey vibe."
za_za_zamani_ologo_daya:
"Dem no get level."
Davido calls out Wizkid
Legit.ng reported that days after the singers went for each other's heads, calling themselves names, Davido challenged Wizkid to a music war.
Davido's post daring Wizkid to a music challenge came after the singer was caught fighting some of Wizkid's fans in his own comment section.
The singer had slammed some members of the Wizkid FC for coming into his comment section to disrespect him.
