BBNaija's former housemate, Uriel Oputa has said that she was rejected from doing Botox in the UK as they were surprised about her age

She noted that she wanted to do a thread lift as well because of her skin, but she was advised against it as she was told her skin was tight

Dishing out advice to women about bleaching, she noted that they were stripping their skin layer that fights against disease

Reality show star, Uriel Oputa, met the wrath of her fans after sharing some details about her skin and procedure with them.

The former housemates, who berated ladies doing BBL explained that she was rejected for Botox, a procedure to reduce ageing and wrinkles in the UK. She noted that she wanted to do a thread lift as well but was denied.

According to her, her skin was too tight already, so the procedure were not needed. She mentioned that the lady was surprised to hear her age.

BBNaija Uriel says she was rejected for Botox in the UK. Photo credit @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

BBN's Uriel advise lady

Dishing out her two cents for ladies about bleaching, the star, who made up with Whitemoney months ago, said ladies, who engage in such are taking off the layer of their skin that can fight against disease.

BBNaija Uriel also explained that drinking water and taking vitamins would transform them from inside.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@veezgram:

"Very kind of you to give this advice but sadly these people can’t read and comprehend."

@iyonuuu:

"Something isn’t adding up , a lot of Africans are going for several procedures and many Botox her story is missing some information anyway wetin concern me."

@kemz_cuttings:

"So why did she register for the Botox in the first place."

@okm_herbal:

"True that... Btw, Uriel is very beautiful."

@joylawal_official:

"My beautiful Uriel. They won't listen oooo. I'm arresting all bleacher soon."

@pbellebeautyng:

"Markwt your vitamins / supplements in peace."

@__19th___:

"Supplemented Vitamins are not necessary though, when you can eat your fruit and veggies, very common cause of kidney stones, just saying."

@marsive_blessed:

"See contradiction o. From wanting to do Botox to advising ladies to take fruits and all."

@mz_shimmer:

"Dem no go still believe you oooo.'

@cassie_beloved:

"She was not informed about it and now she was informed she's clearing the path for others who are aspiring to thread that path. Some people walk so others can fly, I see empty heads asking why she went. How did you guys pass exams when you can’t even comprehend?"

