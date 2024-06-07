A Nigerian lady who was dismissed from her duty post almost immediately after resuming at her place of work has told the whole story

The lady had shared her story online, telling people how she was sacked three hours after starting at her new job

She said the National Youth Service Corps posted her to the firm, and she was accepted and told when to resume

The Nigerian lady who was dismissed from her job has shared the full details of what transpired at the company.

The lady, currently undergoing her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), had taken to TikTok to report that she lost her job after resuming her duty post.

The lady, @denreleedunshair, said it was short-lived as she spent only three hours at the place after reporting for duties.

When she posted the first video, netizens questioned why someone could be sacked with such speed.

NYSC lady explains why MD fired her

She has now explained that the managing director at the firm was uncomfortable with people who studied her course.

The young corps member said she was a sociology graduate and the MD had told the human resources department not to recruit graduates of such courses.

She was not the only NYSC member posted to the firm, as there were two others. These two were asked to stay while she was told to go.

The lady said in the new video:

"It just felt like I wasn't even given an opportunity to prove myself, but better things ahead."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets sacked from her job

