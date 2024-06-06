The rate at which some societal ladies throw bills at men has become a general conversation on social media

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel has come heavily for her fellow ladies who take pride in sending unnecessary bills to men

Uriel music star asked why men have to fund an entire look before ladies can step out on dates with them

Uriel Oputa is unhappy about the recent development that has clouded cyberspace. The issue of women throwing bills at the faces of young Nigerian men has exponentially increased in the last couple of days.

Recall that ladies have been seen on social media several times claiming not to move an inch if a man does not sponsor their date looks.

Some women have further claimed it to be a rule of thumb and have labeled others who don't follow it as dumb.

"Stop billing at every opportunity?" - Uriel

While emphasizing that we are in desperate times, the Nigerian reality TV star warned ladies to refrain from asking for money at every opportunity.

She further noted that many ladies take certain public figures as their role models without conducting proper evaluations. Uriel advised that they do so before it is too late.

Netizens react to Uriel's post

Here are some reactions from Netizens below:

@batee761:

"She couldn’t have said it better! God’s protection always. May we not encounter the wrong person that will send us to our early grave."

@lush:

"The street is very slippery and some people don’t have empathy for their fellow human being. Ladies, pls live within your source of income. Do not let social media influence your decision."

@miriammadammusi:

"You said it all mama."

@nchat_essence:

"There is no better way to say it. Respect is the price tag your body should carry."

Uriel berates BBL ladies who don't use deodorants

Ex-Big Brother Naija's former housemate, Uriel Oputa, shared a social media post directed at ladies who fail to use antiperspirants.

Uriel was of the opinion that if a lady could afford to do BBL, then she should be able to afford deodorants.

She advised ladies to take care of the internal rather than focus on looking ravishing only on the outside.

