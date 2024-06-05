Popular social media user SaidaBoj stunned many online with her sudden concern for Verydarkman, who is currently in police custody

The outspoken young woman called for the release of the activist and begged Nigerians to join in the protest

Saida's humble request came days after she caused a controversial buzz online as many tackled her over her guts

Viral social media user Sarah Idaji Ojone, famously known as SaidaBoj has surprised netizens by making a passionate plea for the release of activist Verydarkman.

The notoriously vocal woman recently used her social media accounts to call on her fellow Nigerians to support the release of Verydarkman from detention.

Saidaboj begged Nigerians to forgive Verydarkman. Credit: @saidaboj, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In her video post, SaidaBoj emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite and forgive the black model.

She begged people to stick with Verydarkman, citing scenarios where he spoke up for the masses without benefiting from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The TikToker pleaded with internet users to share a flier crate for the release movement.

Watch her video below:

SaidaBoj's spurs reactions online

Many people were surprised by SaidaBoj's sudden change of heart regarding VeryDarkMan, and this has ignited a firestorm of online debate.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fineboyzcomedy:

"Person wey suppose beg for forgiveness dey help another person beg this country."

tiq_ekaettte:

"We don forgive you finish?"

funkeyi:

"I don’t even care for what she’s saying or not saying but she needs to understand that her voice is quite annoying and piercing my eardrums in a very uncomfortable way. Use a soothing tone for your contents you’re a fine girl not a screeching car or metal."

crownniqqi:

"You won use VDM chase clout. I’m sure if VDM was not arrested he would have come for you."

chrisihe_:

"It's giving junior secondary school debate."

poshest_hope:

"You wey dem never forgive Dey beg for another person forgiveness Omo!"

_therealjuliet:

Idk why she’s always shouting ‍♀️ listening to her alone gives me migraine

andra_oscar:

"This girl must really think her opinion matters…..the expression when she said forgive darkman."

What transpired between SaidaBoj and Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng also reported that Dat Warri Girl criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj responded in a video, throwing insults at the content creator and warning her never to interfere in her case.

Source: Legit.ng