Singer Ayra Starr had netizens proud of her after she shared some of the things she did at certain stages of her life

The global artiste revealed that she knew she was going to be a star at age 10 but she didn't know how it was going to happen

She added that her mum permitted her to go into music after she graduated from the university at age 18

Singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, shared how she graduated from the university at age 18 before her mother allowed her to do music.

In an interview with Spotify, the Rush crooner, who launched her latest album The Year I Turned 21 recently, spoke about some of the fond moments of her life.

She noted that she knew she would be a star at age 10 but she didn't know how to go about it. At age 16, she wanted to do music but she was scared and only sang in her room.

However, her mother told her she could do what she loved the most after she graduated from the university. At 18, she finished school and was set to begin her music career.

She released her first album when she clocked 19 and her popular song Rush was released when she was 20 years old.

Speaking of her achievement at 21, she said she got her Grammy Award nomination and this blossomed her career across the globe.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ayra's achievements

Several fans of the singer have reacted to what she has been able to achieve at a young age. See some of the comments below:

@ornyeppromo:

"Graduating uni at 18 is insane."

@uzi.jnr10:

"You graduated at 18 de play."

@the.zanith:

"Humility is not her trait, is it?"

@titil.pe:

"How does one manage to graduate at 18? Teach us."

@the_marthaa:

"Graduating at 18 is crazy."

@hee_chan_1_:

"You graduated at 18 abi you drop out, y’all should stop making the rest of us feel like we are on the wrong side of life, mehn."

@niademiogundana:

"That 10 year old would be so freaking proud."

@veekadana:

"A very confident babe! Born to be a superstar."

@iamjnjogu:

"Take your flowers. There’s something about you that is just you and no one else. I didn’t know you were this young wow!"

Ayra Starr gifts fan N2m

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fan of singer Ayra Starr got lucky as she received a gift of N2 million from the Sability crooner recently.

In a show hosted by OAP Do2dtun, the singer noted that she got support for her music career when she started and felt the need to also support others.

The fan was in an ecstatic mood as she thanked Ayra Starr for her generosity and also got advice on how to spend the money.

