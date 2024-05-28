Weeks after going viral on social media for getting controversial Street-pop artist Portable arrested, Big Debbie finally tells her side of the story

In a series of clips published on her Instagram page, Debbie revealed why she was forced to get Portable arrested

She shared how she was the one who mediated between Portable and the car dealer who sold him the Mercedez Benz GLE on an Instalmental payment plan

Nearly 13 days after controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, famously was arrested over a N14m car debt, the real truth emerges.

The famous lady who was recorded as leading the police to Portable's residence and getting him and his lover, Queen Dami, arrested has finally taken to social media to share her side of the story.

Debbie was identified as Aunty Feso Wole, but her real identity was later revealed after some digging. Her name is Deborah, but she is known as Big Debbie on IG.

In a series of clips posted on IG, Debbie revealed why she was forced to get Portable arrested. She also shared what part she played after noting that she wasn't the one who sold the car to Portable but was just a middleman.

"Portable only drove the car twice" - Debbie revealed

In her videos, Debbie shared how Portable made an initial payment for the car and two other instalments before he decided to stop.

She shared that the singer only drove the car twice because it was faulty, and Zazu had spent over N3.5m to fix it.

Debbie noted that the car's issues created a rift between Portable, herself, and the car dealer.

She noted that when she asked Portable to go to the police station and have things resolved peacefully, he refused, and she felt threatened. This was why she got the singer arrested so that things between the three parties could be resolved amicably.

However, Debbie's comments come after she allegedly threatened to release Portable's unclad video on social media. The singer had threatened her return to release hers.

Netizens react as Debbie clears the air

Here are some of the comments that trailed Debbie's video as she opens up about her issue with Portable:

@portablebaeby:

"I spend 3.5m on top the car and still I no see the car use and I don pay him 13.5m."

@portablebaeby:

"Na the guy still give me 5 mechanic on top one car."

@seun974:

"This is the Fesowole girl Abi?"

@popoola1489:

"Una knack Abi una no knack?"

@ms.sophi_:

"Una knack yes or no?"

@nifemi_goodbadboi:

"Lie say potable no lodge you for hotel?

@olobadagzy:

"Una meet for abule egba or not."

@mummy_kb:

"Portable done gv this one doggy e done cm Dey change mouth."

@auntyramota_authentic:

"Spider-Man feso wole."

@ijesaekun:

"Portable get good heart, if not he no suppose do collaboration post with you."

@oladimeji_ikka:

"That means onah company no Dey good car. I no fee patronize onah company."

@coldboyalina:

"Small pressure you don change mouth . Na wa oo."

@__ayomiikun:

"Them no Dey put mouth for two people wey don see their nakedness."

@ashakeomoadun:

"Portable stay away from exotic cars you are not destined to use them."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng