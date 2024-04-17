Mohbad's mother, Abosede Aloba, has cried out for help as she accused the singer's dad and a blogger of stalking her

In a video shared by actress Iyabo Ojo, the late singer's mum voiced her concern over her and her family's safety

Abosede Aloba also called on Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the police and well-meaning Nigerians to come to her rescue

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's mum, Mrs Abosede Aloba, in a new video, has made a distress call to the Lagos state government led by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the police and prominent Nigeria over her safety.

In a viral video, Mohbad's mum, who spoke in Yoruba, accused the singer's father, Joseph Aloba and one blogger, identified as Bukky Jesse, of stalking her.

Mohbad's mother claims the late singer's father Joseph Aloba has been stalking her. Credit: @oluwabukolayeye

Source: Instagram

Abose further said Bukky Jesse leaked her address to the public, which led to unusual and strange visits from unknown faces.

In a cry for help, Mohbad's mum expressed concern for her safety, the singer's widow Wunmi and child Liam, who recently clocked one.

Iyabo Ojo reacts as Mohbad's mum cries out

Sharing a video of Mohbad's mum on her page, Iyabo Ojo revealed she received a distress call from Abosede earlier today, April 17, concerning her safety.

An extract from her caption read:

"Please this has to stop, this woman lost her dear son and i feel it is only fair we allow her mourn her son in peace and not in pieces, Mohbad has still not been buried, that alone is traumatizing enough, and now stalking, harassment, bullying and dehumanizing Mohbad's mother should not be allowed. This has got to stop."

Watch the video of Mohbad's mum expressing concern over her safety below

See a post of blogger Bukky Jesse leaking Mohbad's address here.

