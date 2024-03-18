Global site navigation

Local editions

Kizz Daniel’s Marriage: Lady Triggers Reactions As She Explains Why He Didn’t Settle for a Baddie
Celebrities

Kizz Daniel’s Marriage: Lady Triggers Reactions As She Explains Why He Didn’t Settle for a Baddie

by  Olumide Alake
  • A lady has explained reasons Kizz Daniel opted to marry a modest woman despite being close to baddies
  • The lady stated that men will only flirt with baddies but will never settle for them when it comes to marriage
  • The lady's comment comes amid critical remarks that trailed Kizz Daniel's wife's appearance and wig

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A lady on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared her take on Nigerian music star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel's marriage.

Legit.ng recently reported that Kizz was involved in an exchange with trolls who dropped critical remarks about his wife's appearance and wig.

Lady speaks on Kizz Daniel's marriage.
Female netizen advises ladies to take a cue from Kizz Daniel's wife. Credit: @kizzdaniel
Source: Instagram

Why Kizz Daniel didn't marry a Baddie

The lady, identified as Catia Kyen on X, stated that men like Kizz Daniel will always flirt with baddies on social media but will never consider getting married to them.

Read also

BBNaija Saskay’s BF reacts to allegations, makes long list of X baddies that are after him: "Nawa"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady stressed that all the while Kizz Daniel was doing videos with Baddies, his wife had no presence on social media.

She further urged ladies to take a cue from the singer's wife and embrace a modest lifestyle.

"Men will always like to flirt and give attention to women who love to claim baddies and post revealing pictures of their bodies on social media but will never settle for them.
Kiss Daniel is always doing videos with baddies and seeing them every time but guess what? His wife was not even on social media, she just created an IG account few weeks ago.
I wish a lot ladies will understand this and Embrace modesty, there’s just so much you stand to lose when you decide to choose that lifestyle," she wrote.

Read also

Man drags BBNaija Saskay's BF for dumping his friend, leaks chat about their sex life: "God will punish you"

Recall that Kizz Daniel recently made headlines after revealing he got married four years ago.

Reactions trail lady's comment about Kizz Daniel

Read some of the comments below:

veevogee:

"Baddies get married every Saturday. Y’all should rest with this n@rrative."

mamacita_empire:

"Who tell u say she no dey social media before."

teeto__olayeni:

"So we should clap for him cause he flirts with baddies and still goes back home to his modest wife?"

sucrepapito__gcfr:

"D only case study u have here is kizz daniel, baddies are getting married more dan dis ones evry weekend."

Isreal DMW advises Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng recently reported that Isreal DMW threw his weight behind Kizz Daniel after some netizens trolled the singer's wife.

Isreal urged the singer to prioritise peace of mind, which he stated was more crucial than physical beauty.

He wrote:

“VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind."

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel