A lady has explained reasons Kizz Daniel opted to marry a modest woman despite being close to baddies

The lady stated that men will only flirt with baddies but will never settle for them when it comes to marriage

The lady's comment comes amid critical remarks that trailed Kizz Daniel's wife's appearance and wig

A lady on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared her take on Nigerian music star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel's marriage.

Legit.ng recently reported that Kizz was involved in an exchange with trolls who dropped critical remarks about his wife's appearance and wig.

Female netizen advises ladies to take a cue from Kizz Daniel's wife. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Why Kizz Daniel didn't marry a Baddie

The lady, identified as Catia Kyen on X, stated that men like Kizz Daniel will always flirt with baddies on social media but will never consider getting married to them.

The lady stressed that all the while Kizz Daniel was doing videos with Baddies, his wife had no presence on social media.

She further urged ladies to take a cue from the singer's wife and embrace a modest lifestyle.

"Men will always like to flirt and give attention to women who love to claim baddies and post revealing pictures of their bodies on social media but will never settle for them.

Kiss Daniel is always doing videos with baddies and seeing them every time but guess what? His wife was not even on social media, she just created an IG account few weeks ago.

I wish a lot ladies will understand this and Embrace modesty, there’s just so much you stand to lose when you decide to choose that lifestyle," she wrote.

Recall that Kizz Daniel recently made headlines after revealing he got married four years ago.

Reactions trail lady's comment about Kizz Daniel

Read some of the comments below:

veevogee:

"Baddies get married every Saturday. Y’all should rest with this n@rrative."

mamacita_empire:

"Who tell u say she no dey social media before."

teeto__olayeni:

"So we should clap for him cause he flirts with baddies and still goes back home to his modest wife?"

sucrepapito__gcfr:

"D only case study u have here is kizz daniel, baddies are getting married more dan dis ones evry weekend."

Isreal DMW advises Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng recently reported that Isreal DMW threw his weight behind Kizz Daniel after some netizens trolled the singer's wife.

Isreal urged the singer to prioritise peace of mind, which he stated was more crucial than physical beauty.

He wrote:

“VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind."

Source: Legit.ng