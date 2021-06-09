- Media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to the misunderstanding between Tiwa Savage and her colleague Seyi Shay

- The media woman took to her Instagram story to describe the All Over crooner with different names

- Toke then stated that she would go and look for trouble, knowing that Tiwa is capable of fighting for her

Just like many Nigerians, Toke Makinwa seems to have seen the video showing the fight between her friend Tiwa Savage and her colleague Seyi Shay.

The media personality has now taken to her Instagram page to react to the musicians' clash.

Toke, who seems to be supporting her friend, said she would go and look for trouble. According to her, Tiwa is capable of making sure that she wins any fight.

Toke Makinwa reacts to Tiwa Savage's clash with Seyi Shay.

The media personality also hailed Tiwa with various names including a World Wrestling Entertainment champion.

Toke said Tiwa is the leader of the I am made gang, mother of the street, and Floyd Mayweather's personal person.

The OAP then told Tiwa that she already has a new name from her.

Read what she wrote below:

Toke Makinwa speaks on Tiwa Savage's clash with Seyi Shay.

Seyi Shay shares her side of the story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi said the physical altercation she had with Tiwa left her confused.

According to her, she said hi to her colleague due to the tension at the salon and Tiwa responded. But Tiwa later walked over to her and warned her never to greet her in public again.

Seyi accused Tiwa of trying to get her kicked off endorsement deals and also fighting another artiste for featuring her on a song amongst other things.

The singer who was dragged by Tiwa for having an 'ugly skin' said she just got a chemical peel hence the state of her skin.

