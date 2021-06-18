Singer, Tiwa Savage, is constantly reminding Nigerians that when it comes to fashion and style, she's got things on lockdown. Toke Makinwa, on the other hand, needs no introduction to the art of slaying.

Having a high taste in fashion and knowing how to style looks are two different things that both Tiwa and Toke possess.

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa are fashionistas. Photo credit: @tiwasavage, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the celebrity friends shared photos on their Instagram pages, each rocking similar monogram hoodies.

However, these aren't just any regular outfits but from top designer, Christian Dior which -according to BUYMA - costs €3,998 (N1,950,734). Although styled differently, the celebs pulled off the look effortlessly.

Legit.ng takes look at how both women wore the luxury hoodies.

1. Tiwa Savage

The Koroba singer paired her hoodie with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots, a navy blue mini bag, and a stunning fedora hat which we can all agree killed the look!

2. Toke Makinwa

Well, the media personality doesn't call herself a 'baby girl for life' for nothing. The fashionista slayed the look from a completely different angle.

In place of heels, Toke rocked a pair of Dior sneakers, and accessorized the look with a Dior baguette bag. It was indeed an entire Dior affair for Tokstar!

Source: Legit