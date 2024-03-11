Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme warmed the hearts of many with the patchy father-son relationship he once had with his child

The veteran, who was celebrating his son’s birthday today, March 11, shared a video of his little man narrating how life was difficult for him during the times the actor left home

Chidi, sharing his post on social media, addressed the importance of a father figure in the life of a growing child

Nigerian veteran actor Chidi Mokeme has touched the hearts of Nigerian fathers with the importance of family and being an essential player in their children's lives.

The movie star shared a video of his 7-year-old son narrating what he did a few years ago after the actor left him and his mum.

Chidi Mokeme’s 7-year-old son speaks on their relationship. Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

The little champ was sighted in the comfort of their sitting room as the Nollywood star sat beside him to video the emotional moment.

According to Chidi’s son, he prayed and cried all night and day for God to bring his dad back home.

Reacting to the touching narration from his son, the actor buttressed the importance of a father figure in the lives of children.

“Just A Heart-to-Heart Conversation Between Two Generals. It’s Moments Like This That Bring Tears To My Eyes Cos They Remind Me Of What’s really Important.

"Children See, Hear, Feel, And Know Much More Than We Think They Do. The Foundation Blocks For Their Lives Are Laid And Formed Between The Ages Of 0-7years, And It’s Important To Remember That They’re Like Clay In The Hands Of The Potter, And What You Mold Is What You Get.

“It’s Important To Let Them Express Themselves Freely. Your Feelings Are Valid Son, And No Matter What, As Long As I Have Breath, Daddy Will Always Be Here For You. However, March 11 happens to be the minor’s birthday as Chidi also celebrated him on his timeline. Happy Birthday General Noah. Daddy Loves You,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Internet users react to Chidi’s TED talk on fatherhood

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omalichabekee_:

"You came back after a very long long long time, that got me so emotional happy blessed birthday sweet general live and prosper boo."

sensei_pierce:

"Happy birthday to your young General....more life in greatness."

Chidi Mokeme reacts to rumours of selling sex toys

Veteran actor Chidi Mokeme spoke about venturing into the sex toy business.

The actor, who struggled with partial facial paralysis, made this known recently in a media chat with Chude Jideonwo.

Chude confronted Mokeme with side talks about him running the pleasure business for a while, which he confirmed. He disclosed that he started the business a few years ago, and it's doing well. The movie star described the business as one of the best in the industry, emphasising its prosperity.

