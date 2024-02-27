Mavin boss Don Jazzy has issued advice to entrepreneurs in and beyond the Nigerian music industry

The ace music producer encouraged entrepreneurs to remain consistent irrespective of the distractions

Don Jazzy's message comes after he secured a deal worth billions of naira through his Mavin music label

Nigerian record producer Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has continued to make headlines over his record-breaking deal with multinational music corporation Universal Music Group, also known as UMG, as he recently dropped a message for entrepreneurs.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that UMG secured a majority stake in Don Jazzy's Mavin label.

The deal is expected to be worth $200 million (about N153 billion).

Don Jazzy encourages entreprenuers

Following his latest feat with Mavin, the record producer in a new video charged entrepreneurs not to give up in a bid to attain success.

Don Jazzy admitted that it may be challenging initially, but they must keep showing up daily and remain consistent.

Sharing the video on his page, Don Jazzy wrote in a caption:

"Dear Entrepreneurs, Dream big, start small, but most importantly, start. Know why you started and keep going no matter how rough it gets cos trust me there would be tough times. There will be distractions too but you see me I stay minding my business."

Watch the video below

Celebrities, fans react to Don Jazzy's advice

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

do2dtun:

"Talk and do."

crazeclown:

"The only one Don."

gabrehllz:

"I pray we Label owners make it big like you sir."

therealkassy__:

"DON for a reason."

boyykaptain:

"Consistently seeking greatness."

guzzoro:

"Original OT from the master .. Don baba J."

ceegabi:

"donjazzy u are an inspiration to many."

Don Jazzy's dad reacts to Mavin's new deal

Legit.ng recently reported that Don Jazzy's father, Mavin Grandpa, happily reacted to his new deal with UMG.

Expressing pride in Don Jazzy and Mavin, Ajereh thanked his maker for keeping him alive to witness his son's success.

"I thank God and I am proud this happened in my life time," he wrote in part.

