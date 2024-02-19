Oluwadolarz's wife and influencer Adegoke Ifeoluwa has shared a video of how her car was wrecked

Ifeoluwa revealed her mechanic cruised around with her car despite informing her he was not done with the repairs

The car's current condition has left people, including celebrities, feeling sorry for the young influencer

Adegoke Ifeoluwa, also known as Ife Luv, a brand influencer and actress made headlines over the weekend after she shared her experience with a mechanic who left her car in a sorry state.

Sharing a video of her wrecked car on her Instagram page, Ifeoluwa, who is married to popular skit maker Oluwadolarz, expressed her dissatisfaction with the condition as she disclosed she gave the car to the mechanic for minor repairs.

According to the brand influencer, the mechanic drove the car out and had a terrible accident with it, leaving it in a worse condition.

She wrote in a caption:

“A mechanic did this to my car. I’m in pains and my heart hurts so bad! He took the car for a minor repair and was to return it yesterday. This guy told me the car wasn’t ready, apparently he’s been cruising around with it. Got a call this morning that he crashed it!”

Watch the video below:

People react to Adegoke Ifeoluwa's video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

crazeclown:

"Oh noooo."

fitwithjomo:

"This is soo sad So sorry."

_o.d.u.n:

"Jesus Christ!!! Sorryyyy."

asquare_cakesntreats:

"Na to buy new car for u sha, because wetyn him go talk?"

oluteman:

"This is really sad. He totaled the car. Car wey never tey. Chai."

jbanj4:

"oh my god!!! so sorry, ife. kai! this is so heartbreaking."

