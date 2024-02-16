James Brown, in a recent interview with skit maker Isbae U, made a comment about the saviour of the world

While Christians believe Jesus Christ died for humans, James Brown claimed it was Angel Gabriel who died

The crossdresser's comment, which appeared to be a slip of the tongue, has caused an uproar online

Another video from Nigerian crossdresser, actor and skit maker James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown's chat with skit maker Isbae U on his YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, has emerged online.

James Brown, who spoke about his relationship with his former mentor, Bobrisky, in a clip, suggested Angel Gabriel and not Jesus Christ died for the world.

Isbea U questions James Brown about his name. Credit: @wfjamesbrown

Source: Instagram

What James Brown said about his name

In the video, Isbea U disclosed he was surprised when he realized the skit maker's real name was not James Brown. He further suggested he thought it was 'Gabriel.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a quick response, the Princess of Africow, who bragged about charging N1 million per Instagram post, said:

"Is it Angel Gabriel? the one that died for us?"

Watch the video of James Brown speaking about his name with Isbea U below:

Netizens react to James Brown's comment

While it seems James Brown made a mistake with his response, some netizens were not having it. Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

emmyolowo0:

"Angel Gabriel died for us? Wow! We learn everyday o!"

tunmiseoflagos:

"Who Gabriel die for?"

_thehoneyeni:

"Angel Gabriel did what for who?"

realgb19:

"Why Una dey do this kind ting na my name is Gabriel."

pandawhyteee:

"Angel gabriel die for you and who??"

kevinblak_comedy:

"Na to carry cane Dey come ur interview."

viperthewiper_ent:

"Wait ooo which angel Gabriel die4 us? Chimo."

James Brown drags senior colleague Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng